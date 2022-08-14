How to Wear “Barbie Fashion,” by Kim and Khloe Kardashian

kim kardashian She is one of the women with the greatest power in social networks, just like her sister. khloe kardashian. Although both are sisters, each one has her own personal style and opts for different brands, trends and fashions.

The two could not resist fashion Barbie or as it has been named after this explosion of the trend: Barbiecore. This style is based on wearing pink garments throughout the look as if you were a real doll. Khloe and Kim teach us what their keys are to being able to wear fashion Barbie.

Khloé

Khloe Kardashian anticipated Barbie fashion with the birthday of her daughter, True. Photo: Instagram.

The influencer and younger sister of the Kardashian clan was one of the first celebrities to bet on Barbiecore. One of those opportunities was at the last birthday of her daughter, True, in early July in which the theme was the color pink.

such as one Barbie, khloe kardashian She chose a short light pink latex dress with matching stilettos. Her extra platinum short hair, her pink makeup, her long eyelashes and her subtle accessories give us some guidelines to wear this style.

Barbie would dress like Khloe without a doubt. Photo: Instagram.

Different and more casual was this look where Khloe opted for a pink bodysuit along with metallic fuchsia straight pants and pink and metallic stilettos. In this case, he wore long wavy hair that gave him a more surfer and Californian personality, without removing the modernity that characterized him so much. Barbie.

kim

Kim Kardashian offers a futuristic Barbie look with sunglasses and booties. Photo: Instagram.

As we already know, kim kardashian She is one of the boldest members of the Kardashian family. She made pantabotas fashionable, those satiny and extra-tight leggings that turn into high-heeled boots and that she combined with dresses, tops, blazers and bodies.

Again, Kim did not want to leave aside her pink pantyhose and decided to combine them with a cropped pink sports jacket and a Balenciaga bag studded with pink sequins. A very chic and sensual look that the businesswoman knew how to defend perfectly.

Kim shows off her curves in this fantastic pink total ensemble. Photo: Instagram.

In this opportunity, kim kardashian seemed like a real one Barbie with this dark pink outfit that looked wonderful on her. The influencer wore high-waisted pantyhose paired with a satin bandeau top, short gloves, and futuristic-style sunglasses. A riskier option than Barbie would have cheered.

The tendency Barbie is here to stay and our inspiration is kim Y khloe kardashian. Would you use their looks?

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!