How to watch TortillaLand 2, the Minecraft series with Auronplay, Ibai and more on Twitch

The series started this Sunday and we leave you everything you need to know

This Sunday one of the most important series among content creators in the Hispanic community returned to Twitch. We talk about TortillaLand 2the second edition of the Minecraft series led by Auronplay.

Several of the main content creators who participated in the first edition, such as Auron himself, Ibai, Juan Guarnizo or Biyin, will be present in this second edition, along with several new faces that join the cast.

Twitch channels of TortillaLand 2 participants

Below we leave you the Twitch channels of all the initial participants of the second edition of TortillaLand:

• SpreenDMC

• ElMarianaa

• Karchez

• aXoZer

• DjMariio

• arigameplays

• Biyin

• RodriCarreraa

• Carole

• Polispol

• auronplay

• JuanSGuarnizo

• Mayichii

• aroyitt

• focus

• Ibai

• Reborn

• Tanizen

• DaniRep

• Perxita

• Violet

• Cristinini

• Duck

• 8cho

• barcagamer

• barbeq

• Magnetized

• Destt3

• Komanche

• Zorman

• ampere

• jackie

• Genesis

• Jabu

• Deqiuv

• Betra

What will TortillaLand 2 be like?

Streamers will have a maximum of four hours of gameplay per day, which will start running on a timer as soon as the streamer logs into the game and the game will not stop until four hours are reached, even if the streamer decides to quit. That is, they will have four straight hours per day to enter the game.

As for the team behind TortillaLand 2, they will be the same ones that made TortillaLand 1, the Squid Games and the Minecraft Saw Games, some of the most watched series in Twitch history. This is Eufonia Studios.

Cover: @amsack_yt