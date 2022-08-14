How much is Kim Kardashian’s fortune and how did she obtain it?

Kim Kardashian started out as a stylist.

kim kardashian She is one of the most famous women in the world and every time we hear her name we associate it with luxury. But do you want to know how she became the billionaire woman she is today?

The first time the Kardashian name was heard was when Robert Kardashian, Kim’s father represented American player OJ Simpson after he was charged with murder.

Some time later, the world of entertainment turned to see Kim, as she became a stylist for some stars, including Paris Hilton, with whom she made a great friendship, in addition to beginning to gain popularity in the artistic medium.

Along with his work, he opened a second-hand clothing store next to his sisters. Kourtney and Khloe.

He eventually earned enough to open his first DASH store in Calabasas, California in 2006 and a couple of years later a boutique in Miami and another in New York.

Even his famous series Keeping Up with the Kardashians It arose from promoting his clothing brand, which later went bankrupt.

Little by little Kim was building her reputation, when a scandal over an adult video she recorded with her then-partner Ray J. attacked her.

There are rumors that it was Chris Kardashian who leaked the video to boost Kim’s career, although she sued and ended up winning more than five million dollars.

However, the same kim kardashian He was the one who accepted that this video helped her gain popularity worldwide.

“I think that was what definitely introduced me to the world”said.

After being recognized, she continued to launch clothing and makeup collections and even had her own book that became a best-seller.

Kim collected more than 400 selfies she had taken between 2006 and 2014 in a book.

By this time the world of social networks had already regained strength and is currently one of the women with the most followers in the world, only on her Instagram account she has more than 326 million.

The more time passes, the influencer becomes more popular, as her series continues to be broadcast, in addition to her clothing brand that is now called Skims it is very successful.

But at all, how much is your fortune?

According to Forbes estimates, kim kardashian He has a fortune of one billion dollars.

In addition to her makeup and clothing businesses, she has several properties in Los Angeles.

kim kardashian She was married to Kanye West with whom she had 4 children, she divorced and now has a romantic relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kim knows how to win in all aspects of her life and never ceases to amaze as a successful woman.

