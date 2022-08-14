Hospitals receive patients, they do not go for them, says HGE director | Sonoran News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- If a person requires medical attention, it is the citizens who must call 911 to be taken to the hospital and can attend to it, as established by the national pre-hospital care protocol, said Jorge Rubén Bejar Cornejo, director of the State General Hospitalabout the death of a street person, outside the HGE.

We did not attend to this person, it is true, because 911 was not called, we were the ones who spoke to him as soon as we found out, but we do not go for the patients, the patients bring us, “he said. “The National System of Reference and Medical Emergencies establishes that hospitals receive patients, and the example is that when a person has an accident they do not call the hospital, they call 911 so that they do not bring them,” he explained.

According to the autopsy report, the deceased today died due to a severe infection and a heart attackhe notified, but at the time he found out his serious condition they did not know if he had fallen from the bridge, if he had been run over or had any infectious condition.

Because of this, and because hospital staff do not have the same protective equipment as other lifeguard units, could not expose workers without knowing the patient’s condition; legally they would not have to do this type of service.

Why don’t we go out for him? Because we don’t know if this person was attacked, if he fell from the bridge, if he had infectious meningitis, that in fact he did die from an infection, and our ambulances are not equipped to deal with this type of emergencies,” he said.

We have personnel as good as the Red Cross, yes, there are professional paramedics who are excellent in their work, but they do not have the protection equipment, because legally that is not our function,” he said.

HELP THEM, AFFIRM

If homeless people surround the State General Hospital, it is because there care has always been givenhe assured, and they are even allowed to cool off, drink water, go to the bathroom or eat, if necessary.

The reason they cannot stay is that it is not a hostel, but a hospital, and each bed must be used only for hospital issuesand people who really require medical attention.