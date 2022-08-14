Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the big screen

The days of August 6, 9 and 15, 1945 were crucial for the Japanese Empire. The bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the announcement of their unconditional surrender were unleashed, with which the Second World War ended. After the horrendous genocidal bombardment never seen and felt in the world, more than 10 film representations were made with different points of view.

Hiroshima my love (1959)

French film directed by Alain Resnais (1922-2014) and written by Marguerite Duras (1914-1996). It is about a young French actress who, twelve years after the end of World War II, shoots a pacifist movie in Hiroshima, and spends her last night in a hotel in the company of a Japanese architect. Both are two strangers, but what could be a fleeting one-night stand turns into an intense romance that makes her remember an impossible love lived in Nevers (France) a few years before with a German soldier. The love affair between the actress and the young Japanese man then becomes an introspective process through which she reconstructs her past and reveals her innermost feelings to her new partner.

Considered one of the foundational and most representative films of the so-called French New Wave (new wave) for its innovative use of techniques such as analepsis, which is the character’s sudden and rapid return to the past. The film obtained 10 nominations for the Oscar Award, and 7 awards, among which the Fipresci Award obtained at the Cannes Festival stands out.

Hiroshima: Hadashi no Gen (1983)

This Japanese anime-style film directed by Mori Masaki, created and illustrated by Nakazawa, tells the story of Gen Nakaoka, a Japanese elementary school student who survives the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Now he and his mother, who is expecting a baby, must survive in times of despair, without losing faith in humanity.

the reviews page filmaffinity It positions it among the 20 best anime-style films. Three years later, the sequel was filmed where Gen, now a teenager, must deal with the long-term problems faced by the survivors, including the devastation of the Japanese economy and infrastructure, lack of food, unemployment, shortages housing and diseases caused by radiation from the atomic bomb.

Grave of the Fireflies: Hotaru no Haka (1988)

This anime film directed by Isao Takahata tells the hard life of Seita and Setsuko, children of a Japanese naval officer who live in Kobe. One day, during a bombardment, they can’t get to the bunker where their mother is waiting for them in time. Later, they look for her mother, finding her badly injured at the school, which has been converted into an emergency hospital. Now Seita must take care of his little sister in a Japan devastated by bombs.

Grave of the Fireflies was so critically acclaimed that renowned film critic Roger Ebert called it one of the best and most impactful films about the war. In 2000, he included it in his list of the best movies of all time, along with “Schindler’s List” (Steven Spielberg) and “The Pianist” (Roman Polanski). Two remakes were made in live actionone in 2005 and the other in 2008.

Secret Weapon (1989)

American film that narrates the events that occurred during the investigation by the allies to achieve a nuclear weapon during World War II. Its original name “Fat Man and Little Boy” is due to the first two atomic bombs known as Fat Man (Fat Man) and Little Boy (Little Boy) that were developed and later launched in Japanese territory. Scientist Robert Oppenheimer (Dwight Schultz) becomes the head of the Manhattan Project, a series of military experiments to build the first atomic bomb in history, before it is developed by the Germans. General Leslie Groves (Paul Newman) will be in charge of supervising the work.

It was directed by Roland Joffé and the music that accompanies this film was composed by Ennio Morricone himself. The film was selected for the 1990 Cannes Film Festival in the best feature film category.

Rhapsody in August (1991)

This film was the penultimate film directed by the famous Japanese director Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998) tells us the story of three generations and their responses to the atomic bombing of Japan. Kane (Sachiko Murase) is an old woman whose husband was killed in the Nagasaki bombing. Then comes her two sons and her spouse, all of whom grew up in post-war Japan, as well as her nisei cousin Ella Clark (Richard Gere), who grew up in America. Lastly, Kane has four grandchildren, who were born quite some time later. Between smiles and tears, the grandmother recalls the history of her family and the Japanese society of her time, trying to better understand the past and present.

The Japanese films show how the violent and surprising destructive impact of the bombs and its sequels of death and disease, which the civilian population suffered during the subsequent years due to the effects of residual radiation, could have been. With a humanistic, anti-war and pacifist message, they commemorate this great tragedy that mourned thousands of families.

For its part, the American film shows us the imposition of a cold and emphatic military and political hierarchy on a select number of scientists and soldiers, concerned with manufacturing as soon as possible, and in absolute secrecy, a powerful weapon of mass destruction whose use allow to force the surrender of the Japanese government and end the war. The protagonist of this film is a well-known and charismatic actor (totally different from the real character), chosen in order for the public to identify emotionally with him and his lethal secret mission entrusted to him by the government.

The goal of Japanese films is for the viewing public to be moved and feel commiseration and solidarity with the innocent civilian victims. The American film tries to get viewers to understand, appreciate and justify the role of science and technology, which is in the hands of its Military Industrial Complex, at the service of destruction and death.