Here’s how much Beyoncé’s net worth is and how she spends the money she earns

American pop star Beyoncé wife of Jay-Z has a stellar net worth, which doesn’t all come from listening on Spotify or from concert cachets: Ms. Carter has an excellent nose for business.

There is always a lot of curiosity about the earnings from cachet stars of the music scene, especially the US pop one. Lately Beyoncé entered the headlines, especially for the controversy around “Renaissance”, His new album released on July 29th.

The lyrics of a song were reworked after the release of the record, as activists for the disability they found the use of a particular verb offensive. But that’s not all. In another track there was a sampling from “Milkshake”By Kelis. Despite these impediments, the album is traveling at stratospheric figures on Spotify.

What is Beyoncé’s net worth?

The heritage of the singerAmerican dancer and businesswoman amounts to approx 440 million dollars. It earns around a dollar a second, for nearly $ 10 million a year. As much as Beyoncé is an artist with stellar numbers, her earnings do not come only from listening on digital platforms.

Neither Dua Lipa which makes several million more plays than Beyonce owes all of its huge legacy to popularity on YouTube and Spotify.

Not everyone knows that several years ago, in 2015, Beyoncé he made a choice that turned out to be a very intelligent and fruitful investment. Uber, a well-known alternative platform to the taxi service, had requested Beyoncé’s presence at a private party. Well, the American pop star said that she would not accept a payment in dollars, but in actions financial. Given and considered the widespread diffusion of Uber in the world, Beyoncé’s was a very smart choice, which led her to increase her available capital.

How much Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z earn

If we then consider that Beyoncé is the wife of Jay-Z, one of the most prominent rappers in the world, we have a more complete view of the heritage of the golden couple. If we think Jay-Z’s net worth amounts to approx 1.5 billion dollarsone wonders how the couple invests or spends all those profits.

Beyoncé’s shopping sprees

Beyonce loves jewelry, private jets, boats and extremely luxurious homes. Only the villa in which she lives with her husband and children costs the beauty of 85 million dollars. In 3000 square meters of estate, the Carter family has a recording studio, a wellness center and four swimming pools. In addition, the singer loves to amaze friends and family with gifts with multiple zeros. Suffice it to say that as a good mom she was able to buy a doll for her daughter for a modest three-zero sum.

But the Carters are also able to make a fortune from the expenses they do. Beyoncé gave a Jay-Z a Challanger 850, a private jet complete with a bedroom, capable of accommodating up to seven people. The ‘modest’ present inspired the rapper to invest in the Uber of the skies, bringing home Carter other millionaire income.