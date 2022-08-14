Harrison Ford’s rescue of Anne Heche on the set of ‘Six days and seven nights’

The race of Anne Heche, the actress who died on August 12 at the age of 53 As a result of a traffic accident, he drew a strange parable. The curve begins its upward trajectory in 1996 with its participation in coercion of a jury and reaches its highest point between 1997 and 1998. In those two years, a hitherto little-known Anne Heche chains one famous title after another. Donnie Brasco, volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, the smokescreenthe absurd remake of Psychosis… and the tape we want to remember her for: six days and seven nights.

From then on, from that year 1998, the curve that represents the filmography of Anne Heche begins a descent as vertiginous as the plane piloted by Harrison Ford in the movie. The same one, by the way, used a year before in The challenge, the survival tape with Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin in love with the same woman: Elle Macpherson. This time, the accident with that plane ended with the two characters, the alcoholic pilot Quinn Harris (Harrison Ford) and editor Robin Monroe (Anne Heche) on a desert island. And of course, while waiting to be rescued, the two have time to get to know each other and avoid the dangers that lie in wait for them in this romantic adventure comedy directed from the director’s chair by Ivan Reitman (The Ghostbusters). In reality, the real rescue, with the same protagonists, had taken place before filming.

Anne Heche’s great rivals for her role in ‘Six days and seven nights’

Harrison Ford was the first choice for the role of Quinn Harris. Anne Heche, on the other hand, was not the first on the list to play the editor of a fashion magazine. That character seemed destined for meg ryan. Or, to a lesser extent, Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, Melanie Griffith, Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Hurley, Kristin Scott Thomas or Minnie Driver. All of them were on the list of candidates to star six days and seven nightyes

When the study asked Harrison Ford for his opinion, the surprise was great. He wanted Anne Heche, who at the audition for the role won over the actor. He told her that the first movie he had ever seen in her life was Star Wars. Instead of choosing one of those famous actresses, several of them elevated to star status, Harrison Ford chose Anne Heche, a young unknown to the public. Unknown, at least, until two days after she was selected for the role, the presenter Ellen Degeneres He publicly introduced his partner. Yes, it was Anne Heche.





Touchstone Pictures, fearful that this relationship would harm their interests (the public might think that there was no chemistry between the two protagonists of the film), chose to fire Anne Heche from six days and seven nights. until Harrison Ford came to the rescue of the actress again. His influence and his power of conviction, the same ones he had already shown, again served Harrison Ford to get his way. Anne Heche was once again his flight companion in six days and seven nights. Her career would begin to lose height after that film, despite the good box office figures in the world. His relationship with Ellen DeGeneres would end two years later. But his gratitude to Harrison Ford would never fly.