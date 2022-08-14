Guess Who Was Chris Hemsworth’s Favorite Superhero?

There is no doubt that for the general public, the image of Chris Hemsworth is inextricably linked to Marvel and, in particular, to the god Thor. However, the actor has just surprised by revealing his favorite childhood superhero with a photo to prove it. Was it unintentionally?

Still resounding, for or against, the repercussions of passing through the movie theaters of Thor: Love and Thunderof which my colleague Fernando Vilchez has not only left us a sharp critique on this website but also a very interesting psychological analysis that I invite you to read.

Since 2011 Until today, the Australian Chris Hemsworth has brought to life the classic character of Marvel eight times, which includes all four movies of avengers and the four solo ones that make him, in fact, the only character in the MCU with so many in such a condition and the only central survivor of the Phase 3 that is still in force on the big screen in the Phase 4.

Can anyone at this point imagine the god of thunder with another face? Unthinkable. And while it’s not entirely clear if Thor: Love and Thunder was really the last movie of him playing it, it is clear that no one else will play him in the future of the MCU.

But the actor has given a surprise on the networks on the occasion of recently turning thirty-nine years old. as well as his wife Elsa Pataky or his brother Liam Hemsworth they brought out “embarrassing” photos in which he is seen with a parrot on his head or a beard full of snow, he also published his own and there he is seen as a child wearing a tender and smiling sweatshirt that shows that his love for superheroes since childhood, but also that his favorite in those years did not belong to Marvel…

“My younger self would be disappointed in my superhero choices” (my younger self would be disappointed in my superhero choices) reads the text with which Chris accompanies in Instagram the photograph in which we see him with a sweatshirt from…Batman! On Twitter, the text is shortened and slightly changed to “my younger self would be so disappointed“.

Since the publication was filled with comments and reactions of all kinds: the most rational laughed at it, but there were also, of course, the inevitable fundamentalists who even spoke of “treason” for being an emblematic character of “the competition”.

But hey, it goes without saying that the jungle of public opinion gives for everything and even more so in social networks. Either way, this isn’t the first time the actor’s name has rubbed shoulders with DC who does not want the thing. It is true that this is more in the tone of a nostalgic joke, but in 2020 He had been mentioned as a possible replacement for henry cavill in the role of Superman and although it was ruled out, the following year it was circulated that DC would be interested in him in case Thor: Love and Thunder was his farewell to Marvel.

Although the character in question was not specified at that time, it is discounted that not Batman, since the suit seems quite firm at the moment on the body of Robert Pattinson. But even so, the question remains: was the publication of that childhood photo a nod to DC? Or a little sneak peek? Are you coming to confirm your departure from Marvel? Time will tell and it would be a true crossroads considering that Christian bale has been in the last Thor movie playing hat.

Beyond any future speculation, the first thing that came to my mind when I saw the photo was trying to imagine Chris in the skin and costume of the batman in the different movies we’ve seen of the character. And, wow… in some it would not have gone wrong!

Therefore, I leave you two questions, one looking forward and the other looking back… Is the publication of the photograph accidental or intentional? Would Chris have been a good Batman? I await opinions…

Greetings and be happy…