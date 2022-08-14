Gas station gap with El Paso is shortened

After touching almost 5 dollars, the price of gasoline in El Paso fell to the barrier of three dollars. Despite this, in Juárez it is still cheaper.

According to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the cheapest liter of Regular was sold yesterday for 16.39 pesos at this border.

While the page www.elpasogasprices.com shows that the cheapest gallon of regular gasoline there yesterday cost 3.09 dollars, which with an average exchange rate of 20.10 pesos per dollar, is equivalent to 16.40 pesos per liter, one cent more than in Juarez.

Meanwhile, the most expensive gallon there cost 3.89 dollars, the equivalent of 20.65 pesos per liter, 3.01 pesos more than the 17.64 maximum price in Juárez.

Full tank

Thus, filling a 50-liter tank with the cheapest gasoline costs 819.50 pesos here, while in El Paso it costs 820 pesos, fifty cents more.

With the most expensive costs, here that same tank is filled with 882 pesos against the 1,032.5 pesos needed in the neighboring city.

For a week, the price of gasoline in El Paso fell to the barrier of 3 dollars, which caused some establishments to run out of fuel during the weekend.

Given this, some people from El Paso came to fill their tanks in Juárez, to also take advantage of the fact that it was still cheaper here a week ago.

It recovers

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States fell below four dollars for the first time since March.

The average price fell two cents to $3.99, AAA Gas Prices reported Thursday, down 20 percent from its June high of over $5.

According to the financial site Investing.com, this drop is due to a decrease in oil prices, which in January were around 80 dollars per barrel and then exceeded 120 dollars in March, due to fears that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine reduced supply and disrupted energy markets.

“Prices at the pumps soon rose by almost 20%, about a week after the Russian military invasion at the end of February,” he said.

However, he added that oil prices have cooled since early June, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price hovered around $91 a barrel.

