from winning two Oscars to falling asleep on their honeymoon

Benjamin Géza “Ben” Affleck-Boldt becomes fifty this Monday, August 15. Many laugh at him. They don’t like how his Batman was -George Clooney’s was certainly not much better-, they see the photos in which he fell asleep on his honeymoon, walking in one of the little boats that go down the Seine river, in Paris, and they make memes.

But Affleck has somewhere in one of his mansions two Oscars, one as producer of argusand another for the original script of in search of destinywhich he wrote with his friend Matt Damon. And he has won 71 more awards for his work in film or television.



Wedding. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in Las Vegas on July 16. Clarin Archive Photos

OKAY, Among those awards are 4 Razzie, which highlight precisely the worst. He has two for worst actor, one for worst couple (with Jennifer Lopezby Gigli), and one that redeems him (for having won the Oscar for best picture with argus).

It is seen that to say yes he only likes women named Jennifer. With Jennifer Garner he was married 13 years and had three children. His partners include Gwyneth Paltrow, who after comings and goings lasted three years (they worked together in shakespeare passionate) and Ana de Armas. After her breakup with the Cuban, we already know who she came back with, and who he married: Jennifer Lopez.



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, when they released the first photos together. In “Deep Waters” the fellatio scene caused people to talk.

Ben doesn’t know Tinder, nor should he go out much, because he met his most stable partners while working. filming Gigli met Jennifer Lopez; when rolling Daredevil, to Jennifer Garner; We already talked about Gwyneth Paltrow. With Lindsay Shookus (her partner from 2017 to 2019) he hooked up being a guest presenter of Saturday night Livewhere she was a producer.

The one with oral sex

and when filming Deep water (the one with fellatio) started dating Ana de Armas. The couple split because she didn’t want to move to Los Angeles, where Affleck’s three children live. But now Ben is putting his Pacific Palisades mansion, which even has a movie theater, up for sale for $30 million.



The “official presentation” of the return: on the red carpet of the Venice Festival, on September 10, 2021. AFP Photo

With Lopez he was in a relationship from 2002 (when he broke up with Paltrow) to 2004, and after 17 years since they resumed the romance last year, until the closing of this edition.

After resting in the little boat on the Seine, Affleck is going to put himself in full to finish his new project as a director, which brings him together again with Matt Damon. Both star in a film, for now untitled (which they already shot) about the story of Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), the businessman who changed the sports business, when he managed to get a very young Michael Jordan to sign his contract with Nike and the famous shoes were manufactured. Air Jordan sneakers.



Along with Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) in “Argo,” for which he won the Oscar for best picture.

The son of a school teacher and a social worker, Ben wanted to be an actor for as long as he can remember. His first job was in a Burger King commercial. Next, ten curiosities of the life of the man who is usually a better director than an actor.

As a child, I wanted to have a dog as a pet. His mother put him to the test: if he walked an imaginary dog ​​for a week, she would have it. On the fifth day, he got tired of the game and was left without a dog.

As a teenager he lived in Mexico, where he learned to speak Spanish.



A luxury. With the great Stan Lee at the premiere of “Daredevil” in February 2003. AP Photo

Daredevil, the Marvel comic book character, was his hero as a teenager. Unfortunately, he got to play it in the 2003 movie.



He shot the slop “Daredevil” with Jennifer Garner. They ended up married with three children.

In addition to Daredevilis the only actor who put on the costume of Batman and Superman (in Hollywoodlanda role for which he won the Volpi Cup for best actor at the Venice Film Festival) in two different films.



He was not only Batman, he was also Superman, in “Hollywoodland”, for which he won the Volpi Cup for best actor in Venice 2006.

You may have noticed that if he can, he shoots his movies in his hometown of Boston.

His best friend is Matt Damon. She met him as a teenager, they played sports together in the minor leagues and took drama classes. They had the same bank account in common.



With his best friend, Matt Damon, and his statuettes. Since they couldn’t get leading roles, they wrote the script for “In Search of Destiny.”

He lived in an apartment with his brother Casey and his friend Matt and, tired of being turned down for big roles and given forgettable supporting roles like Damon did, they decided to write their own script. It was the one of in search of destiny (1997), for which they charged… US$600.00.

He is an accomplished poker player. He has participated in championships, and won a lot of money. Perhaps this is why he has a lifetime ban from playing blackjack at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas, due to his ability to count cards.

He auditioned, but did not stay for the first screamand gave the thumb down to Four brothers, because it seemed ultraviolent (Mark Wahlberg kept his role). He was considered to direct Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakensand before, the Superman of man of steelwhich ended up being made by Zack Snyder.



Oscar winner again. As producer of “Argo”, which he directed. Pictured with co-producers Grant Heslov and George Clooney. AFP Photo