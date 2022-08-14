From urgent to important

Philosophy deals with two kinds of issues: solvable issues, which are trivial, and important issues, which have no solution. Fortunately, food is still an important topic in our diet and, out there, there would be an acceptable space for discernment, between what is worthwhile and that which is trifles and trifles.

It is difficult to focus on the very issue of importance when we know very well that, sometimes, in the course of an investigation, the process of the investigation is more significant than the achievement. Whether it is important in life depends on many factors, and in order not to get lost among so many, it is convenient to focus what we do, more on the very fact of doing it, than on the supposed conclusion.









I like to consider, for example, that, in the discovery of scientists, what is really important is science itself; and the same happens with the question about what is most important. Perhaps the important thing is the question. I do not want to loop the loop, but this futility of inquiring about the question can lead us to that impossible answer that is still another question. Life. It is clear that among so many things that happen to us, in this complex world, there are many problems that drive us crazy due to their urgency and, from so much turning to them, we lose our lives, which is what really matters. Here’s the thing.

It seems that the urgent and the important compete wildly with each other. What would be the solution to gain time in importance and lose so much urgency? The problems are there, they are inescapable, they worry us, grip us and enslave us. To do? Knowing that recipes are impossible, we could, however, change our attitude towards things if we consider them for what they really are, are worth and are worthwhile. It is convenient to take care of yourself, without a doubt, as long as you don’t worry; manage to give them the importance they truly have in order to create a scale of priorities that illuminates. Not everything is worth the same, nor can we pour the same energy into everything.

Someone said that the most important thing in a speech is the pauses. It is worth considering it so as not to disperse ourselves in a multitude of vampiric tasks, which, after sucking up so much time, end up drawing our blood. There are times in life when you have to know how to leave what is urgent for what is important (‘the first thing is before’, said the Mercedarian Father Jesus, when, adding many chores to him, he solved in one). This is how it should be, if we have criteria and principles, without which everything I say and suggest would be in vain. Emergency, hospital. It all depends on the historical moment in which you live. What was more important, the battle of Aljubarrota or the introduction of the potato? Let each one answer himself before this dilemma that I pose.

What seems less important, has, depending on the moment, more repercussion than the Declaration of Independence of the Bolivarian States. I opt for the potato, without a doubt; And besides, I consider myself the most important person in the world, right? I leave it there. Because I feel free, being able to joke about something so important. It could happen that my topic, so important, is not so important for others. It depends, ‘everything depends’.

The degree of importance will also result in the degree of tolerance that we consider towards the opinion of others: for a donkey it will be hay, for a crab water, for a judge compliance with the law and for a relativist nothing (level in which now we meet). If it were something important, it would have to be referenced to an absolute, a vertex that, no matter how small, would give scale of value to as many people as there are. It is already known that existential hustle and bustle have us on horseback, like ‘the devil on wheels’, a famous thriller in which Steven Spielberg knew how to lead us into the abyss of anxiety and hell.

In the same way today, we live persecuted by haste, accelerated by the chronometer of urgency and anxiety. The background is in whether with it we go to some part of the self that is more transcendental than adding time and chores. That evangelical scene comes to mind, so sweet, in which, while Jesus is in the house of Martha and Mary, sisters of Lazarus, he gives the key to what I am saying: ‘Marta, Marta, you worry and agitate about many things; only one is necessary. Mary has chosen the best part of her, and it will not be taken away from her ‘(Lk 10,41-42).

I want the necessary thing, which, furthermore, no one can take away from the random give and take in which we find ourselves. Something essential, worthwhile, with which no one can market and in the end give me peace in the midst of so much unnecessary back and forth. ‘Clock don’t mark the hours because I’m going to go crazy’. Among the urgent, only one thing is important; and in the absence of knowing what it is, we are, meanwhile, wasting too much time.