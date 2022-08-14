From the last seat – Carter

Author cinema welcomed my generation. We start with Kurosawa, Kobayashi, Ozu, Truffaut and De Sicca. We continue with Buñuel, we go through Andreiv Tarkovski, Titon, Lombardi, Andreiv Mijalkov Konchalovski, Nikita Mijalkov, to reach Asia with Kim Ki-duk, Won Kar Wai, Hou Hsiao-Hsien, Tsai Ming Liang, Lee Chang Dong, Zhang Yimou; see how the making of this type of cinema had North American followers such as Gus Van Sant and how the Dogma 95 movement led by the Dane Lars Von Trier emerged in the Netherlands.

They are many more. But with his films, and those of other North American directors such as John Hudson, Woody Allen, Milos Forman and an area of ​​the work of the controversial Steven Spielberg, a concept of cinema was created that does not fit in with the times we are living in.

Commercial cinema is another. It does not require taking the world out of being. Just enough action, drama, romance or adventure. My generation is not against it when it is done with filmic height. We also video it because it entertains. Nothing more.

As part of that generation of moviegoers, I am unable to speak ill of Korean cinema, an emerging industry that has not only produced a dozen world-famous directors, but also dominates festivals and promotes cultural debates with depth and rigor. But when watching a film like “Carter” (2022) there is no other choice but to apply a filthy scalpel to it because everything but cinema happens in it. A stolen identity, beatings, persecutions and combats by air, sea and land and a whole string of nonsense are integrated into this work to the point of boring and adjuring against it. A poorly written script, rough visual effects, and halftone photography are some of its downfalls, not to mention its unnecessary airiness.

My generation was concerned about the direction of commercial cinema in these times where everything is done in search of quick and easy money, without ethical principles that may take money away, but that avoid outbursts. “Carter” is one of those films that should never exist. Maybe it lined the pockets of its producers a bit. Nothing more. It’s on Netflix.

Data sheet

Country: South Korea. Year: 2022. Duration: 132 minutes. Screenplay: Byeong-sik Jung, Jung Byung-gil. Director: Jung Byung-gil. Cast: Won Joo, Lee Sung-jae and Kim Bo-min. Synopsis: A man wakes up without remembering anything. Guided by the mysterious voice of the device in his ear, he embarks on a mission fraught with danger to rescue a hostage.