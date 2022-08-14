From the box in CU, AMLO’s eldest son expresses his annoyance at Pumas’ defeat against America

Jose Ramon Lopez Beltraneldest son of the president Andrew Manuel Lopez Obradorsaid that yesterday’s game between Cougars and America left him feelings found.

On the one hand, López Beltrán said that he felt sadness and annoyance at the result of the game, where the university team lost by three goals to zero.

But he also expressed his happiness at returning to the University Olympic Stadium Mexico 68.

“Sad and somewhat upset with @PumasMX for the game they played against @ClubAmerica but happy to have returned after so long to the University Olympic Stadium in the company of my family #Mexico #Pumas #University #GOYA.”

Lopez Beltran observed the game of footballaccompanied by his family, from one of the stadium boxes.

