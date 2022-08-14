From Margot Robbie to Harry Styles, Barbie craze breaks out



Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie (Twitter @warnerbros)



In 1997 the Aqua broke through with Barbie girl, a pop song contained in a very nineties album with a blue-celestial cover covered with bubbles, totally unaware that that pop hit would immediately become a smash and then a real revival after 25 years. Yes, because now the motto “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic” is definitely back in fashion thanks to the hype that has been created around the release of the live action of the famous doll Mattelpersonified among other things by a very platinum-plated Margot Robbie flanked by its male counterpart Kenaka Ryan Gosling.

With two faces of the genre playing two of the most famous dolls in the world it is logical to think that the notes of the Danish band are not the only things to be trendy again.

There is talk of Barbiemania or Barbiecore among the digital and viral fashion catwalks; also accomplices the first four photos revealed / stolen from the set of the film they show Barbie-Margot smiling on a Chevrolet pink, Ken as a Calvin Klein model with the underwear bearing the same name to remove any doubts, the couple in the cowboy rodeo version and then with fluorescent 80s onesies (the reference is obviously the 1994 “Hot skatin” doll, ed) intent on skating on rollerblades among the Californian beaches of Venice beach. That the excitement is skyrocketing for the feature film is well established, considering the aura of mystery initially built around the director’s film costume designer. Greta Gerwiga role that now seems to have been entrusted to Jacqueline Durranalready a prize Oscar for Pride and prejudice And Little Women. And so is the fact that this clash of nostalgia, sugary images and pop culture has awakened the aesthetics of glossy covers under the banner of the pink revolution.



Ryan Gosling as Ken (Instagram @barbie)



Consequence? This is the era of the new Legally blondes, with less sexism, more inclusiveness and definitely more feminism. The heiress style of the former is banned Paris Hilton and absolute perfection from Mean girls, hyperfeminility understood as a universal and no-gender concept is perhaps today the most politically correct instrument of empowerment and social revedication there is. No more impossible standards and only one color to bind men and women with the Y2k aesthetic: pink in all its shades. So that particular shade created by Valentino with Pantone for the Pink pp collection, sported with a total look by Conan Gray, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore, Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicola Peltz Beckham and many others, or the more tendre one of a mini dress Versace worn by Hailey Bieberthe highlighter one of Ania Taylor-Joy in Diorthe metallic one of Megan Fox in a set of The Andamanthat mimentica and bling bling worn by Chiara Ferragnithe opaque and sporty chic one instagrammed by Kim Kardashian or the feathered one exhibited by Harry Styles during the last Coachella.



Hailey Bieber in Versace (Instagram @haileybieber)



This quick list is enough to sum up, barbicore is for everyone: from “normal” people, to influencers, actresses and even designers, as they had already shown in the past Moschino with the ss 2015 and Oliver Rousteing with a collection created ad hoc, where he branded Barbie and Ken with garments Balmain. And the green light also comes silently from Barbie’s direct competitors, or the Bratz. Taking a step back, when the Mattel doll was still redesigning its silhouette, the dolls of Carter Bryant with deliberately disproportionate bodies, elongated eyes, plump lips, large feet and a wardrobe that is to say the least bolder. Conceptually they represented the anti-perfection of the one that still sat on the shelves of 2000, they did not look at the ideal of beauty but more at the icons of the current music scene, with vertiginous platforms, mini skirt check and hair dyed with colored stripes, as well as by a marked make-up. Today we can safely say that the quarrel between the two aesthetics is now only a chapter in history and to prove it are the divas loved by Gen Z who, under the advice of their stylists, mix touch candy with the sexiest one; from Dua Lipa And Olivia Rodrigoas far as Sabrina Carpenter And Sidney Sweeney.

In short, is Barbie or Bratzmania something that the fashion system needs? Yes or no, the fact is that, as Aqua sang, “Imagination, life is your creation” and that on those morbidly pink and plasticized shelves you had the fashion of the future ahead of you but still no one knew, or almost. (All rights reserved)