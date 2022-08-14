from Bieber onwards, all the VIPs who embrace this philosophy

The latest survey on the sexual behavior of Italians: 1.6 million people between 18 and 40 have never had full intercourse

There is a clear and strong signal about the tendency among young people to have less sex or even to do without it. As the Corriere della SeraStart Justin Bieber in the 2019 to launch a global message to young people that reduced the immanence of sexual intercourse today and then last year, Saint John And Giulia Stabile in an interview in which they were asked how it was the first time she replied that she hadn’t been there yet and that love can also be made by talking and being close.

The latest Report Censis-Bayer on the sexual behavior of Italians dates back to 2019 and noted that 1.6 million people between the ages of 18 and 40 had never had full sexual intercourse. Altitude ascent a one million and 800 thousand according to the portal Dating-ExtraConiugali.com of January 2022. Furthermore, the unlibated of the Censis they had to be added 700 thousand who did not have a sex life at the time e a million who had only had incomplete reports: total 3.3 million under 40s.

There are those who claim to feel zero or little attraction for any kind of gender, those who say that there is too much of everything now (such as dating apps, for example, which allow you to choose a partner with very high profiling – reason not pushes more to the curiosity to discover themselves) or who refrains from having sexual relations for a purely religious question. Vittorio Feltri said he was with his wife for the last time in 1982, when Italy won the World Cup. Giacomo Celentano, 56 years oldsongwriter, writer of religious books, is the second son of Adriano Celentano and of Claudia Mori and got married to Katia Cristiano in the 2003after four years of chaste engagement. Now, trust the Courier that, for some time, even marriage is sexless; reveals: “Dialogue, we understood that our love had gone from being very physical to very spiritual. Katia and I are also united by many projects. We founded “The town of divine mercy: on the site, you will see that it helps disadvantaged children and adolescents. The temptation is there, on my part and Katia’s. But we pray and, with prayer, we can beat it“.

Finally, there are those who stop having sex because of a vote: it is the case of Simona Taglisex symbol of the 80s and 90s: “My chastity stems from a situation of severe pain during the separation of my former partner and father of my daughter. I asked the grace of Our Lady of Lourdes to have the child’s custody and so that the relationship with the father remained in the name of good parenting, and therefore I took a vow of chastity. After three years of hell and prayer, in the Court of Appeal, I was pardoned“.