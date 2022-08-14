Fortnite x Eminem: new collaboration? all we know

Fortnite I would be suggesting some kind of collaboration with Eminem taking into account that during the weekend that began on Saturday, August 13, 2022, on the radio station of the game Idol Radio just dream music of this artist. Just below we tell you everything we know and what it can mean for fortnite season 3:

Fortnite x Eminem: his music reaches the Idol Radio; next collaboration?

At around 11:00 p.m. CEST on Saturday, August 13, 2022, on the radio station within Fortnite called Radio de Ídolos began to play only music by Eminem. In order to listen to it, we must enter a game of any game mode, and enter the interior of a land vehicle (car, truck or van). Once inside the vehicle, we change the station until we find it.

The play list complete, about 53 minutes long in total, consists of the following Eminem songs in this order:

Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)

Headlights (feat. Nate Russ)

phenomenal

higher

not afraid

Venom

Lighters (ft. Bruno Mars)

fail

Monster (ft. Rihanna)

Walk on Water (ft. Beyoncé)

berzerk

Survival

We do not know if this collaboration is limited to simply that the artist’s music occupies all of the music that we can listen to on Radio de Ídolos from fortnite, or if, on the contrary, this would be a teaser of something bigger, like a concert of the caliber of Travis Scott or the one of Ariana Grande. In any case, Epic Games has not informed regarding the arrival of Eminem’s music to this Fortnite radio station.

