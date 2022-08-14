Fortnite x Dragon Ball: See where the Kame House will be located on the Chapter 3 map | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

dragon ball will come to Fortnite. Data miners have found several elements of the Akira Toriyama franchise in the files of the Battle Royale developed by Epic Games. One of the many changes we will see on the map with the future appearance of the Kame House.

In addition to the incorporation of the skins of dragon ball, many other changes will be made thanks to the collaboration. There will be new map changes, challenges, and even a mini event. The Kame House will also be added to the game and its location has been revealed.

It seems that Epic Games has been preparing the collaboration of dragon ball for a long time. Chapter 3 of Fortnite It was released in December 2021 and brought a new map that has many islands without them having a very important role.

As you can see in the video, Master Roshi’s house will be located on the east side of the island. One can find it by moving east of the Launchpad or south of Looper Landing. The site hasn’t been updated, but – for now – there’s an easter egg on the site. Upon landing here, players can find a capsule from Capsule Corp., the company that Bulma works for. dragon ball.

The location will be updated with the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 10 Challenges

Damage 10 different objects with a single burst from a Charge SMG (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to an opponent with a Designated Marksman Rifle without using the scope (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of being teleported under the effects of a Zero Point Fish (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Move through the water in Boloncho (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Eliminate a player with the first shot of a High Power Shotgun (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Drop a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Bounce off an Impact Platform, a Saltyon and Off-Road Tires in the same match (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Destroy structures (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage with explosives (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

