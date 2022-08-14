Fortnite Season 3: Week 10 Missions guide

The challenges Y Missions of the week 10 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 08/11/2022 and we have to complete them until the end of the season. Here we help you to successfully complete each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Damage 10 different objects with a single burst from a Charge SMG

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, We must damage a total of ten different objects with a single burst of Charge Submachine Gun. First of all, know that we will find this weapon randomly on the ground, in chests or in supply drops. With one of them in our possession, the ideal is to charge the burst to the maximum by keeping the fire button/key pressed for a while, and then release while quickly looking around us with the intention of damaging as many objects as possible. Obviously this will be easier if we are inside a building, since there will be a lot of furniture and other types of objects that we can damage.

Deal damage to an opponent with a Designated Marksman Rifle without using the scope.

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, deal a total of 100 damage to opponents with Designated Marksman Rifles without aiming down sights. First of all, know that we will find this weapon randomly on the ground, in chests or in supply drops. With one of them in our possession, we shoot enemies without aiming. Ideally, shoot downed opponents at close range in normal game modes. Being knocked down, they won’t be able to run away or dodge our shots easily.

Deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of being teleported under the effects of a Zero Point Fish.

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, You must deal a total of 100 damage to opponents within ten seconds after teleporting due to being under the effects of a Zero Point Fish.. First of all, the Point Zero fish are the following, and they are found in these places:

Several of the different locations in which to catch fish

zero glass fish : It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found everywhere.

: It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found everywhere. zero skull fish : It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found in swampy areas.

: It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found in swampy areas. zero crimson fish : It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found in mountainous areas.

: It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found in mountainous areas. Zero Leaffish : It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found in forest areas.

: It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found in forest areas. Zero Tiger Fish: It gives us the ability to teleport short distances. It is found in coastal areas.

To obtain them we can use a Fishing Rod or a Harpoon Weapon at a fishing point (a circle of fish that appears randomly in any body of water). With one of them in our possession, we consume it (we select it in the inventory and press the button/key to use/shoot), and once this is done, if we press jump twice, we will teleport a few meters forward. In the ten seconds following that teleportation, we must inflict damage on opponents by shooting them with any weapon.

Move through the water in Boloncho

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must travel a total of 500 meters through the water inside a Boloncho vehicle. These are the locations of the Bolonchos; They are only found in Caverna Descontrol (the huge roller coaster visible from the whole island):

All Bolonchos locations in Fortnite Season 3

Eliminate a player with the first shot of a High Power Shotgun

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must eliminate an enemy player with the first shot of a High Power Shotgun while it has a full magazine. The first shot of this weapon at full mag does extra damage; it is quite possible to directly eliminate an enemy without shields if you hit him in the head from very close range. We will find High Power Shotguns all over the island, either randomly on the ground, in chests, or in supply drops.

Drop a Hammer Assault Rifle

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must drop a Hammer Assault Rifle. We will find Hammer Assault Rifles all over the island, either randomly on the ground, in chests, or in supply drops. As soon as we find one, we pick it up, and to drop it we have to open the inventory (by pressing up on the crosshead on console or the I key on PC), select it, and drop it.

Bounce off an Impact Pad, Saltyon, and Off-Road Tires in a single match

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must bounce on top of an Impact Platform, a Saltyon (a large shield mushroom) and Off-Road Tires.

We will find Impact Platforms randomly throughout the island , on the ground, or in chests. They are throwable objects that, when deployed, form a huge inflatable mat.

, on the ground, or in chests. They are throwable objects that, when deployed, form a huge inflatable mat. The Saltiñones they are mushrooms that we can bounce on, and that give us health and/or shield after the bounce. They are only found in the mushroom biome southwest of the island.

they are mushrooms that we can bounce on, and that give us health and/or shield after the bounce. southwest of the island. Off-Road Tires are found randomly throughout the island, especially on the ground in gas station garages.and by breaking lockers with tires and wheel balancing machines.

Complete the Week 10 Missions of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain Battle Stars and thus unlock things from the Battle Pass. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the news of the new season.