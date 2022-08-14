Fortnite Chapter 3: they discover a glitch that will make you invincible and so you can do it | EPIC GAMES | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

the community of Fortnite keep finding bugs. This time, a glitch makes the UFOs incredibly powerful. The error has not yet been patched by Epic Games, so you will be able to take advantage of this advantage in your games.

The UFO’s Fortnite they appeared from August 12 and will remain until Monday. Even though they’ve only been in the game for a few days, they’ve just messed up the balance of the matches.

The last fault Fortnite makes players who control UFOs invincible. The glitch is very easy to do which makes it one of the worst glitches in Chapter 3 Season 3.

To perform the glitch, you will first have to enter a UFO. The vehicle can be found in six different locations on the island, including The Joneses, Greasy Grove, and Chonker’s Speedway.

After getting on a UFO, you need to head to Butter Bloom and pick up an air vent installed on the ceiling. The device will cause the UFO to rise above the height limit of the ship, making the player invisible to opponents and therefore invincible for the rest of the game. However, if the UFO exceeds a certain limit, the player dies immediately.

We do not advise taking advantage of this flaw in games of Fortnite, because Epic Games can suspend players. If the failure is repeated, the suspension will become permanent.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 10 Challenges

Damage 10 different objects with a single burst from a Charge SMG (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to an opponent with a Designated Marksman Rifle without using the scope (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of being teleported under the effects of a Zero Point Fish (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Move through the water in Boloncho (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Eliminate a player with the first shot of a High Power Shotgun (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Drop a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Bounce off an Impact Platform, a Saltyon and Off-Road Tires in the same match (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Destroy structures (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage with explosives (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

