Formula 1, 34 years without the Drake: the death of Enzo Ferrari

A private life. Interviews are rare. But the few words spent let us glimpse not only the love for racing, but also a great wisdom of life. Books after books would not be enough to describe the life of a man like Enzo Ferrari which has indelibly marked the history of motoring. And that has made a tiny provincial town, like Maranello, a name known all over the world.

The legend of the snow

Ferrari factory

Shrouded in legend is the story of his date of birth. Occurred, as reported by Enzo himself Ferrarithe February 18, but his father registers him only two days later, due to a heavy snowfall. In fact, according to theGeophysical Observatory of the University of Modenain those days there was no snowfall, and the weather remained cold but stable throughout the month of February. Furthermore, the father is absent in the days of childbirth, as recorded in the birth certificate, filed at Municipality of Modena. Thus the birth already assumes the connotations of the myth. The beginnings, for the young Enzo Ferrari, are certainly not easy: poor performance at school and a great desire to work in his father’s workshop. But he died in 1915 due to pleurisy, followed the following year by his older brother, Alfredo, known as Dino.

The Prancing Horse

Niki Lauda

In 1918 Enzo Ferrari he goes to Turin, looking for a job at the FIAT, but receives a refusal. He then moved to Milan, where he had greater luck and worked in a mechanical workshop, thus raising his economic fortunes. As a pilot he participates in the 10th edition of the Targa Florio. And in 1920 he became one of the official pilots of theAlfa Romeo. It is following the victory on the Savio circuit that, according to what the same tells Ferrarithe mother of Francesco Shack gives him the shield with the Prancing Horse, recommending that he put it on his cars. As evidence of the episode, however, there are only the words of the Commendatore. No historical source confirms this. The fact is that from that moment on prancing Horse becomes the symbol of Enzo’s cars Ferrari and, shortly thereafter, it will enter the collective imagination.

The birth of the myth

Gilles Villeneuve

In 1929, theAlfa Romeo commissions him to create the racing department. In the group of Ferrari there are names like Tazio NuvolariAlberto Ascari and other champions of the time. But, following the economic crisis of 1933, theAlfa Romeo she is forced to leave the racing world momentarily. Enzo Ferrari gather the resources to found theAAC (Auto Avio Costruzioni), based in Modena. Following the outbreak of the war, for fear of bombing, he moved theAAC in Maranello. At the end of the Second World War, the Scuderia Ferrari. Who participates in the first Formula 1 World Championshipin 1950, debuting in Monaco Grand Prix. The first victory was brought by the Argentine Froilan Gonzalezat Silverstone, in 1951. The first world title comes thanks to Alberto Ascari in 1952.

Ferrari and its champions

Michael Schumacher

Many great champions who followed one another behind the wheel of one Red, throughout its long history. Starting with Albero Ascari and Juan Manuel Fangiopassing through Phil Hill and John Surteesor, more recently, Niki Lauda and Gilles VilleneuveAlain Prost and Nigel Manselland again Michael SchumacherFernando AlonsoSebastian Vettel, and so on. Some have entered the hearts of the fans, now scattered all over the world, even without ever having won a world title. A name for everyone, Gilles Villeneuve. Enzo Ferrari he died on August 14, 1988, at the age of ninety. Shortly after a month, during the Italian GPGerhard Berger and Michele Alboretum, catch an unexpected double at Monza. The victory is dedicated to the memory of the great Enzo Ferrari.