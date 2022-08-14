First case of monkeypox reported in Morelos | News

Health authorities reported this Saturday about the first person infected in Morelos

Cuernavaca, Morelos.- The first case of monkeypox in Morelos was confirmed this Saturday, state health authorities reported last night; unofficially it was said that this person was detected in Cuernavaca.

The Secretary of Health and Health Services of Morelos (SSM) specified that the patient is stable and for the moment remains in home isolation, in addition to maintaining permanent medical surveillance.

Although no details were provided about the infected person, the agency pointed out that the results were presented by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

In a statement it was announced that the corresponding protocols attached to the federal guidelines and the sanitary fence for timely assistance have already been initiated.

According to Sarbelio Moreno Espinosa, professor of virology at the Graduate School of Infectious Diseases of the Faculty of Medicine (FM), UNAM, with the appropriate measures and medication, monkeypox can be treated at home and is generally cured in 14 days. .

The scholar also stated that it is not a serious, fatal disease or one that requires hospitalization.

In this regard, Morelos authorities urged the population to maintain hygiene measures and above all, to avoid skin-to-skin contact with anyone who has symptoms or has a confirmed diagnosis.

You have to be on the lookout

It is important to request medical assistance in the corresponding unit or enter the platform saludparatodos.ssm.gob.mx.

Marco Antonio Cantu. The head of SSM had said that the staff is already prepared for any contingency.

SYMPTOM:

-Fever

-Headache

-Swelling of the lymph nodes

-Low back and muscle pain

-Fatigue

-Skin lesions, initially on the face and later on the rest of the body

