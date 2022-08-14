Euphoria 3, Zendaya enthusiastic about narrative developments

Zendayastar of the TV series Euphoria as Ruea teenager with drug problems, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed what she’d like to see in the next season of the HBO teen drama that chronicles the friendships, traumas and loves of a group of high school students of California. The second season of Euphoria, released last January (here our considerations), has individually deepened the stories of the young characters, who have now reached the end of high school and are ready to enter the adult world. A new dimension that for Zendaya will be full of emotions, especially for her Rue, about to face a path of recovery from drug addiction.

It will be interesting to explore the characters outside of school. I want to see what Rue will look like in her sober path, potentially chaotic. The same goes for the other characters, who are trying to figure out what to do with their lives after school, and what kind of people they want to be.

For Zendaya Euphoria 3 must definitely focus on the development of the protagonists in search of their own identity, now freed from the problems faced in adolescence.

We have already immersed ourselves deeply in their stories. I think we can do it again in the third season.

However, the artist’s words must also be read from another perspective. Zendaya is not only the protagonist of the series, but, from the second season, also its producer executive. A role that allows her to have a different vision of Euphoria’s serial development. In this regard, she revealed that already during the processing of the first season she had entered the production, working closely with the creator Sam Levinson:

Sam was giving me the chance to be creative and to learn, and as we got into season two and even during special episodes, it felt right to do it officially. The show allowed me to get out of my shell, as an actress and also behind the camera, in a role where there are never bad ideas, and where you can talk and say ‘Hey, what if we try this?’.

There is still no news regarding the release dates of Euphoria 3. The sure thing is the full involvement of Zendaya, an increasingly rising actress who, soon, we will be able to appreciate at the Venice Film Festival, in Guadagnino’s film in competition. Challengers (details here).

