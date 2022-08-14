Ephemeris that are commemorated today

Through the timeline, various events take place August 15th, that’s why today we share some important ephemeris; historical, cultural and entertainment events that marked Mexico and the world.

For example, him August 15th In 1884, the Academy of Medicine approved the Pasteur method of curing rabies. You want to know more? Learn about this, and other facts that defined the ephemeris of a day like today.

What is commemorated on August 15?

within the ephemeris world and national events that are commemorated this Wednesday, highlights:

world relaxation day

world reiki day

Ephemeris of August 15

1923.- The Bauhaus School of art and architecture is installed in Weimar (Germany), which generated its own artistic current of great importance in the 20th century.

1962.- Amazing Fantasy magazine No. 15 in the United States is released to the public, in which the character of

spider-man

created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

1969.- The Woodstock festival begins in Bethel, United States, a hippie congregation with rock music concerts that exceeded 400,000 attendees and marked a milestone in the culture of the 20th century.

1976.- SAETA Flight 011 disappears when flying over a region between Quito and Cuenca in Ecuador. The remains of the plane were found 26 years later, in 2002 on the Chimborazo volcano, all 59 people died.

1977.- The Big Ear radio telescope (Radio Observatory of the Ohio State University) receives a radio signal that, due to its characteristics, could be from a civilization

alien

.

1998.- The IRA terrorist group explodes a car bomb in the town of Omagh (Northern Ireland), killing 26 people.

Gonzalo Cavedo poses with his daughter during his visit to Uster, unaware that the vehicle next to him is an IRA car bomb that would detonate seconds later, killing 29 people. Cavedo and the girl would survive, the photographer would not. Omagh, Northern Ireland, August 15, 1998. pic.twitter.com/JgBOBYTQFG — Shine McShine (@Shine_McShine) February 14, 2021

2003.- The Libyan government officially acknowledges its responsibility, but not its fault, in the attack that caused a Pan Am plane to crash in 1988 in Lockerbie, Scotland. 270 people died.

2013.- The Smithsonian Institution of the United States announces that a new species of mammal has been discovered in America, which they have called ‘olinguito’ (Bassaricyon neblina). It belongs to the family of raccoons and coatis, and is endemic to Colombia and Ecuador.

Who was born on August 15?

1989.- Belinda Peregrín, Mexican singer and actress of Spanish origin. That same August 15, Joe Jonas, American singer-songwriter, of the band Jonas Brothers, was also born. 1990.- Jennifer Lawrence, American actress.

Who died on August 15?

1939.- Federico Gamboa, journalist and writer; author of the novel “Santa”. 1964.- Gerardo Murillo, distinguished landscape painter and writer from Jalisco, better known as “Dr. Atl” 1974.- María Luisa Ocampo Heredia, promoter of the feminine vote.

