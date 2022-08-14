Ephemeris of August 15

On August 15, 1945, World War II ended with the Japanese capitulation, announced by Emperor Hiro Hito.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS:

778.- Charlemagne is defeated by the Basques at the battle of Roncesvalles.

1498.- Christopher Columbus discovers, during his third voyage, Isla Margarita off the Venezuelan coast.

1519.- Pedrarias Dávila founded Panama La Vieja.

1534.- Sebastián de Belalcázar, with Diego Almagro, founds the city of Santiago de Quito, near Riobamba (Ecuador).

1761.- Signature in Versailles of the so-called “Family Pact” of the Bourbons of Spain, France and Naples.

1855.- Jorge Córdova accedes to the Presidency of Bolivia.

1884.- The Paris Academy of Medicine approves the Pasteur method of curing rabies.

1914.- US President Woodrow Wilson officially declares the opening of the Panama Canal. The first ship to cross it was the steamer Ancón.

1938.- The English ship Queen Mary wins the blue ribbon for the Atlantic crossing.

1932.- Eusebio Ayala becomes president of Paraguay.

1940.- Manuel Avila Camacho is elected as the new president of Mexico.

1940.- World War II: The air battle of England begins to repel the German invasion.

[1945-WiththeJapanesecapitulationannouncedbyEmperorHiroHitoWorldWarIIends

1947.- Jawaharlal Nehru assumes the position of prime minister of independent India.

1948.- The Republic of Korea is proclaimed.

1948.- Natalicio González assumes the Presidency of Paraguay.

1969.- Inauguration of the Woodstock rock festival in New York. For three days, famous artists brought together thousands of young people around music, love and peace.

1969.- Inauguration of the Woodstock rock festival in New York. For three days, famous artists brought together thousands of young people around music, love and peace.

1971.- Nixon declares the inconvertibility of the dollar in gold and ends with the Bretton Woods agreement.

1975.- Coup d’état in Bangladesh. President Mujibur Rahman and his relatives are shot.

1979.- Premiere in the United States of Francis Ford Coppola’s film, “Apocalypse Now” starring Marlon Brando.

1989.- Frederik de Klerk assumes the presidency of South Africa after Pieter Bhota resigned the previous day.

1989.- The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, begins the process of releasing 1,200 “contras”.

1991.- The UN Decolonization Committee reaffirms Puerto Rico’s right to self-determination of independence.

1993.- Juan Carlos Wasmosy assumes the Presidency of Paraguay after 39 years of military regimes.

1994.- The Chilean Gladys Marín is elected president of the Communist Party, the first woman to lead it.

1995.- The Spanish group “Los del Río” release their album “Macarena” in the United States.

1998.- 29 killed by a car bomb in Omagh (Northern Ireland).

2001.- The Law of Indigenous Rights and Culture enters into force in Mexico.

2004.- The second bridge over the Panama Canal is inaugurated.

2004.- The Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, passes the recall referendum.

2005.- Indonesia and the Movement for the Liberation of Aceh sign peace in Helsinki, after 30 years of conflict.

2005.- The evacuation of 21 settlements in Gaza and four in the West Bank begins.

2007.- An earthquake measuring 8 degrees on the Richter scale causes 513 deaths in Peru.

2008.- Former bishop, Fernando Lugo, is sworn in as the new president of Paraguay, after six decades of dominance by the Colorado Party.

2008.- The former leader of the Maoist guerrilla in Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, becomes Prime Minister of the new Republic.

2013.- American scientists from the Smithsonian Institute identify the olinguito as the first species of carnivore discovered in the Americas in 35 years.

2017.- The FARC cease to be an armed movement after the UN Mission in Colombia took the last of the containers in which they stored their rifles.

2018.- Mario Abdo Benítez is sworn in as the new president of Paraguay.

2021.- The Taliban conquer Kabul again after 25 years before the collapse of the Government and the flight of the Afghan president.

2021.- A fuel depot explodes in northern Lebanon with at least 28 deaths, a year after another explosion in the port of Beirut caused another 200.

BIRTHS:

1527.- Fray Luis de León, Spanish poet.

1769.- Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor of France.

1771.- Walter Scott, Scottish writer.

1892.- Louis de Broglie, French physicist.

1944.- Sylvie Vartan, French actress and singer.

1950.- Anne of Windsor, Princess of England.

1954.- Stieg Larsson, Swedish writer author of the saga “Millenium”

1963.- Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexican filmmaker.

1964.- Melinda Gates, American philanthropist.

1972.- Ben Affleck, American actor.

1990.- Jennifer Lawrence, American actress.

DEATHS:

1568.- Saint Stanislaus of Kostka, Polish novice of the Society of Jesus.

1935.- Paul Signac, French painter.

1939.- Federico Gamboa, Mexican writer.

1951.- Artur Schnabel, Polish pianist.

1967.- René Magritte, Belgian painter.

2013.- Rosalía Mera, Spanish businesswoman, co-founder of Inditex.

2021.- Gerd Müller, former German soccer player. EFE

doc/pi