Ephemeris of August 15

World Relaxation Day.

778.- Charlemagne is defeated by the Basques at the battle of Roncesvalles.

1498.- Christopher Columbus discovers, during his third voyage, Isla Margarita off the Venezuelan coast.

1534.- Ignacio de Loyola founds the Society of Jesus.

1761.- Signature in Versailles of the so-called “Family Pact” of the Bourbons of Spain, France and Naples.

1812.- Proclamation in the Plaza Mayor of Madrid of the Constitution promulgated by the Cortes of Cádiz.

1856.- General O’Donnell dissolves the National Militia, hostile to his Government.

1884.- The Paris Academy of Medicine approves the Pasteur method of curing rabies.

1914.- US President Woodrow Wilson officially declares the opening of the Panama Canal. The first ship to cross it was the steamer Ancón.

1938.- The English ship Queen Mary wins the blue ribbon for the Atlantic crossing.

1939.- Finding of cave paintings in the Peliciego or Morceguillos cave, near Jumilla (Murcia).

1940.- World War II: the air battle of England begins to repel the German invasion.

1943.- Inauguration of the Military Naval School of Marín (Pontevedra).

[1945-WiththeJapanesecapitulationannouncedbyEmperorHiroHitoWorldWarIIends

1947.- Jawaharlal Nehru assumes the position of prime minister of independent India.

1948.- The Republic of Korea is proclaimed.

1969.- Inauguration of the Woodstock rock festival in New York. For three days, famous artists brought together thousands of young people around music, love and peace.

1971.- Nixon declares the inconvertibility of the dollar in gold and ends with the Bretton Woods agreement.

1975.- Coup d’état in Bangladesh. President Mujibur Rahman and his relatives are shot.

1979.- Premiere in the United States of Francis Ford Coppola’s film, “Apocalypse Now” starring Marlon Brando.

1985.- Booty of more than a billion pesetas in the robbery of the headquarters of Banco Hispano Americano in Barcelona.

1989.- Frederik de Klerk assumes the presidency of South Africa after Pieter Bhota resigned the previous day.

1995.- The Spanish duo Los del Río release their album “Macarena” in the United States.

1998.- 29 killed by a car bomb in Omagh (Northern Ireland).

2005.- Indonesia and the Movement for the Liberation of Aceh sign peace in Helsinki, after 30 years of conflict.

.- The evacuation of 21 settlements in Gaza and four in the West Bank begins.

2008.- The former leader of the Maoist guerrilla in Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, becomes Prime Minister of the new Republic.

2013.- American scientists from the Smithsonian Institute identify the olinguito as the first species of carnivore discovered in the Americas in 35 years.

2017.- The FARC cease to be an armed movement after the UN Mission in Colombia took the last of the containers in which they stored their rifles.

2021.- The Taliban conquer Kabul again after 25 years before the collapse of the Government and the flight of the Afghan president.

.- A fuel depot explodes in northern Lebanon with at least 28 deaths, a year after another explosion in the port of Beirut caused another 200.

BIRTHS

———–

1527.- Fray Luis de León, Spanish poet.

1769.- Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France.

1771.- Walter Scott, Scottish writer.

1892.- Louis de Broglie, French physicist.

1907.- Carmen Conde, Spanish writer.

1934.- Julián Ariza, Spanish trade union leader.

1944.- Sylvie Vartan, French actress and singer.

[1945-AlainJuppéFrenchpolitician

1950.- Anne of Windsor, princess of England.

1954.- Stieg Larsson, Swedish writer author of the saga “Millenium”

1963.- Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexican filmmaker.

1964.- Melinda Gates, American philanthropist.

1972.- Ben Affleck, American actor.

1990.- Jennifer Lawrence, American actress.

DEATHS

———–

1568.- Saint Stanislaus of Kostka, Polish novice of the Society of Jesus.

1728 – Marin Marais, French viola player and composer.

1935.- Paul Signac, French painter.

1939.- Federico Gamboa, Mexican writer.

1951.- Artur Schnabel, Polish pianist.

1966.- Benito Villamarín, Spanish industrialist and former president of Real Betis Balompié.

1967.- René Magritte, Belgian painter.

2006.- Carlos Luis Alvarez, Cándido, Spanish journalist.

2013.- Rosalía Mera, Spanish businesswoman, co-founder of Inditex.

2015.- Rafael Chirbes, Spanish writer.

2021.- Gerd Müller, former German soccer player. EFE

