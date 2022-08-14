Enjoy the Rocket League Live Worlds in Fortnite

¡Rocket League Live reaches a new dimension! Rev up in Fortnite from August 9 to 14, 2022 and don’t miss out on the Rocket League World Cup. You will be able to watch it live on the big screen and get rewards during the breaks between matches!

*From August 9 to 11, the broadcast will start at 17:30 CEST. From August 12 to 14, the broadcast will start at 17:00 CEST.

Rocket League Live… with skirmish included!

This time things will be slightly different and the stakes will be much higher as each Rocket League match ends with a team scuffle in the crowd; that is, you!

Before each match, choose the Rocket League team you’re going to support, and every time they score a goal, you’ll receive a boost on the Rocket League Live island. The more goals your team scores, the more boosters you will receive. Boosts will be awarded automatically based on what happens during the Rocket League match you attend as a spectator.

Power-ups won’t be the only advantage. When the Rocket League match ends, the team fray will begin, and those who chose the winning team will automatically start with the upgraded weapons. (Note: If you leave the RLCS island, your buffs will reset and you won’t keep the same weapons.)

Complete missions to get items in Fortnite!

Complete the special missions found on the Missions page while on the Rocket League Live island to earn some awesome rewards that can be used in-game fortnite:

Rocket League Trophy Backpack Accessory : for the goal

: for the goal Hang Glider Champion of the Arena : ideal for the aerial game.

: ideal for the aerial game. Smiley Nice shot!

graffiti golden goal

Get your rewards in Rocket League!

To celebrate the Rocket League Live World Cup, you can also get rewards in Rocket League by entering the code “RocketLeagueLive” in-game!

Neon Runner Banner

Hustle Brows Topper

Aero Mage Wheels

RLCS Theme Anthem

How to redeem Rocket League items