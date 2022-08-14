Emma Thompson, her daring nude at age 63 and the little sympathy she has for Almodóvar

It is not frequent to contemplate in the cinema full nudes of actresses of a certain age, already mature, and less of those who, due to their filmography and even idiosyncrasies, have always refused to do so. But, for the first time, the English emma thompsonthat of Return to Brideshead, has not hesitated to play in her latest film, at the age of sixty-three, the character of a religion teacher, repressed by this circumstance, who, after thirty years of marriage, without having had a single orgasm, decides to become a widower and being retired undertake an unusual sexual adventure for her, calling an agency to provide her with a “gigolo”. The tape is titled good luck to you, premiered in New York not long ago, where Emma Thompson attended looking stylish and “sexy”. Those attending the last Berlinale were also able to see it. In London it has been released in mid-June. We don’t know when it will hit our screens; we imagine that after the summer. If Emma Thompson has caused a stir at the expense of appear in minced ball for the first time in his entire brilliant artistic careerwith that role mentioned, in her personal life she has also had difficult moments to face when she discovered that her first husband, the well-known actor and director Kenneth Branghcalmly cheated on him with another colleague, Helena Bonham Carter. She sent him “to gargle with thumbtacks” and found another partner with whom she has found the sentimental stability that she was looking for, no matter how “washed” she was by the libidinous Branagh.

A native of Paddington, London, Dame Emma Thompson descends from a family of actors, both her father and her mother, Phyllida Law, well known for her work on British television. Emma’s rise as an actress was largely due to her theatrical and cinematographic interventions with the aforementioned Kenneth Branagh, who has long enjoyed unquestionable prestige, as we say, both as an actor, as a director and as a producer. It was 1989 when, in a public park and before some surprised pedestrians, Kenneth proposed to Emma to marry, belt out. And she replied: “Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss” That union lasted until 1995, the year in which the breakup occurred due to the circumstance already pointed out lines ago.

Emma Thompson | File, Archive

From then on, Emma was devastated and unwilling to embark on any other love journey. Until shooting the movie Sense and Sensibility, fell in love with his co-star, Greg Wisemarrying in 2003. They had a daughter, Gaia, who is currently twenty-one years old. Later, the couple, by common consent, decided to adopt a former soldier from Rwanda, black, who was sixteen years old, his name is Tindyebwa Agaba and has completed a degree in Political Science.

Emma Thompson has an important filmography, in addition to her theatrical and television appearances, which have brought her important awards: the Oscar, Bafta, Emmy and Golden Globe. She was Professor Sybill Trelawney in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabanplus other installments of the saga. Peter’s Friends, Return to Howards End, next to Anthony Hopkins, whom Emma’s mother, aware of his genius as an actor, told him to be condescending to her in acting matters, so as not to overwhelm her. More titles: In the name of the father, Much Ado About Nothing, Carrington, Primary Colors (whose female character was somewhat inspired by Hillary Clinton), Last Chance Harvey, hand in hand with Dustin Hoffman, with Tom Hanks in Meeting Mr. Banks…

A script about the life of the Chilean singer Víctor Jara, who died tragically during the revolutionary events of the fall of Allende and the presidential rise of Pinochet, was screened. Emma Thompson was going to star alongside Antonio Banderas, directed by Almodovar, but that was in borage water. emma He does not have much sympathy for the manchego ever since she found out that he didn’t want to vote for her for the award for best actress at a Cannes Festival that Pedro presided over.

His most recent film role has been Matilda, a musical produced by Netflix, playing Miss Trunchbull. This is a new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s play, which was staged in London’s West End. That Matilda Wormwood of the story is an imaginative girl, with psychic powers, who leads a school rebellion. Danny DeVito already made a movie in the 90s about such a story, in which Emma Thomson is now said to be the teacher of the complicated girl. It is scheduled to be released in December.

For the rest, waiting to be able to contemplate good luck to youbedridden with a black “gigolo”, Leo Grande, played by Daryl McCormack, a real “muscle”, Emma Thompson encourages all females in all the interviews she grants, maintaining this reflection: “We women have been brainwashed to hate our bodies and forget about pleasure“. And he adds that “sex can be a harsh word, especially if you say it to a girl, a daughter, to educate her in her adolescence. But she has to be accompanied by another, tenderness. A lot of sex is about all of that, a lot of tenderness.”