Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth proud of the debut of their daughter India in the new Thor movie

The new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunderhas a big surprise: indian rosethe daughter of Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Patakymakes her debut as an actress on the big screen with a special cameo alongside her father.

With no intention of spoiling, the little girl plays the role of a character named Love. A family experience that the Australian actor is very proud of. “Now I don’t want them to be child stars or actors. It was just a special experience that we all had, and they loved it. They had a great time,” Hemsworth told journalist Kevin McCarthey in an interview.

It was in 2011 when the husband of the Spanish actress began to star in the films of the superhero Thor, with which his fame skyrocketed. At that time, India was a baby and now she accompanies him on the set.

Proud of his daughter, the ex-brother-in-law of Miley Cyrus He shared a couple of comparative photos on his social networks. The first, when the little girl attended the set for the first time, and the second, recording this new movie.









"Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero," the actor wrote on Instagram. , where he has almost 56 million followers.








