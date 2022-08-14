Eiza González explodes against those who match her with other celebrities

Digital Millennium

Over the last few months, Eiza Gonzalez She has been romantically linked to various Hollywood celebrities. She was first told that she was having an affair with Jason Momoawith whom he was seen riding a motorcycle in Malibu, California at the end of July, and a few days ago sparked rumors of a new romance after posing with ethe producer Mohammed Al Turki.

However, the 32-year-old Mexican actress has decided to put an end to speculation about his love life with a forceful message in which she asked them to stop relating her to any man who is close to her.

Through his Twitter account, Eiza Gonzalez He expressed his annoyance at the comments that have been unleashed around his partners or his love situation.

The model also denied having a relationship with Mohammed Al Turki, whom he described as one of his best friends. He also requested that no more information be invented on this subject.

“Mo Al Turki is one of my best friends. As usual please stop making up and trying to relate to any man who is close to me. Women can have friends and friends, not every person with whom one lives is a relationship. Thanks,” he wrote.

Later, he wished his followers a pleasant weekend and pointed out that he is always aware of the messages they send him.

“I know I almost never write here! But I always read them, I send them lots of kisses and I hope they are having a good weekend,” he concluded.

Eiza Gonzalez joins a project with meryl streep

After succeeding alongside Jake Gyllenhaal Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on tape ambulance, the Hollywood star has signed on for a new Apple TV series. The production is titled Extrapolations and will feature leading performances by meryl streep Y Kit Harington.

She will also give life to the legendary Mexican actress Maria Felixknown as La Doña, in a biographical film to be directed by Matthew Heineman.

