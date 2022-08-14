“Either you are uneducated or you are a communist”: Cristián de la Fuente attacked followers who criticized him on networks

Cristián de la Fuente did not save anything when responding to the harsh criticism and insults he received on his social networks.

The actor is in Miami at an event of the Vote like a Mother campaign, where he shared with some of his Hollywood colleagues such as Eva Longoria and Carlos Ponce.

So Cristián shared a postcard with the actors on his Instagram profile. However, the attacks were immediate and the Chilean received a series of insults that he did not let go.

The actor has become a controversial figure for his support for Rejection, in addition to some statements about his privileges that have caused hives in networks.

“Pure hue… from the extreme right”, wrote a user annoyed in the comments of the postcard with the actors.

Cristián attacked harshly, pointing out that “well, if for you the Democratic Party of the USA is ultra-right, either you are uneducated or you are a communist. Or both”.

Likewise, another follower was ironic with his position for the plebiscite of September 4 and his sayings about privileges. “I approve of that, hardworking man!” They wrote to Cristián.

“Thank you very much, I was waiting for your approval,” the actor replied.

Another user asked him if when he was going to make a film with Nicolas Cage, referring to the work of Pedro Pascal, another Chilean actor with whom De la Fuente is often compared.

“I don’t know, but I’m warning you, thanks for your concern,” De la Fuente replied.

Check out Cristián de la Fuente’s responses below: