Doudrop assures that he has had conversations with WWE to change his name again

When Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Nivenjoined the main roster in June 2021, fans were confused and worried about his name change. Since then, Doudrop has stated in multiple interviews that she has been comfortable with the name change. and has grown into the role of that character.

In a new interview with Inside The Ropes, Doudrop revealed that there have been discussions with WWE’s new management about a possible name change.

“I’m going to give 100% transparency about itwe had a conversation about this topic. Because here’s the thing, before everything moved thanks to Vince’s vision and now it’s Triple H’s vision that rules. So it’s like: ‘What is your vision and where do you see this, are you open to ideas?’ The truth is I would like to take more deliberate steps forward with my character. I feel that for the last time, things have been strange.



When I was first given Doudrop I obviously had no idea what to do. It took me a long time to get comfortable with who Doudrop was, he was like, “I get it, I’m bubbly and happy and I’m essentially Jojo Siwa. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ Now that Triple H has come on board, I wanted to get a clearer idea of ​​who is supposed to. what it is and what the options would be as far as different facets of that character or maybe a new character or even an old character. So we’ll see. Like I said, it’s an exciting time.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the WWE news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.