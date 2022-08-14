Dolph Lundgren’s millionaire purchase that shakes the entire United States

Dolph Lundgren has an incredible collection of cars, treasuring the millionaire purchase that shook everyone, because beyond its price, it also has a special connection with Sylvester Stallone. We show it to you…

August 13, 2022 11:33 p.m.

Dolph Lundgren, talented actor who played the fearsome villain Ivan Drago in the iconic movie “Rocky” with Sylvester Stallone, it was one of the productions that catapulted him to famein addition to his imposing presence always shining as the antagonist of several film projects.

Within the repertoire of the acclaimed Hollywood star, stories such as “The Expendables”, “Rocky Balboa”, “Universal Soldier”, “Creed II: The Legend of Rocky”, “Operation Rescue”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” among many others whose earnings throughout their careers have accumulated a wealth approximately 145 million dollars.

Now, thanks to its fruitful trajectory, which to date continues to give people something to talk about, it also Its collection of cars is striking, which includes a variety of exclusive models, which it boasts on social networks. with your loved ones enjoying the best behind the wheel.

A millionaire purchase that shook everyone, in addition to accompanying him anywhere, is his Ferrari 612 Scaglietti valued at 300 thousand dollars that hides a V12 engine, has 533 horsepower plus a maximum speed of 320km/h, highlighting the journey from 0 to 100km/h in 4 seconds, plus the automatic transmission change by hand with its pleasant environment.

It should be added that This special vehicle has the detail of being the actor’s favorite to go out with his fiancee or with his daughterssince he loves its spectacular interior full of comfort, recording himself to share with his fans from the family’s favorite car.

It is important to add that this luxury sports car was also bought by Sylvester Stallone but in black, leaving more than one speechless and with the surprise of coinciding with Hollywood stars in movies and even in the taste for Ferraris.

Dolph Lundgren posing with his daughter in the Ferrari