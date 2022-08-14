Dolph Lundgren doesn’t have a Lamborghini like Martyn Ford, but he bought this…

Dolph Lundgren has a fabulous collection of cars that any automotive fan will fall in love with and although he does not have a Lamborghini like Martyn Ford, he did buy another extraordinary model that you will love to meet. We show you…

August 13, 2022 7:21 p.m.

Dolph Lundgren, the talented actor who played the villain Ivan Drago from the iconic movie “Rocky” with Sylvester Stallone, was one of the productions that catapulted him to stardom, in addition to his imposing appearance standing out as the antagonist of several film projects.

Within the repertoire of the acclaimed Hollywood star, stories such as “The Expendables”, “Rocky Balboa”, “Universal Soldier”, “Creed II: The Legend of Rocky”, “Operation Rescue”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” among many others whose income throughout his career has increased , to the point of estimating a significant heritage of 145 million dollars.

Now, thanks to its fruitful trajectory, which to date continues to give people something to talk about, it also Its collection of cars that includes a variety of exclusive models and Although he does not have a Lamborghini Huracán like Martyn Ford, he does boast an impressive sports car on social networks.

The acquisition that accompanies him anywhere is his Ferrari 612 Scaglietti valued at 300 thousand dollars that hides a V12 engine, has 533 horsepower plus a maximum speed of 320km/h, highlighting that it travels from 0 to 100km/h in 4 seconds, has an automatic transmission change plus its pleasant environment.

It should be added that this vehicle has the special detail of being preferred by the actor to go out with his fiancée or with his daughters, since he loves the spectacular interior full of comfort where it is recorded to share with its fans from the family’s favorite car.

Dolph Lundgren shows off his Ferrari 612 Scaglietti