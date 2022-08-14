Dodgers overwhelm Royals with 6 HRs and string 12 wins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Max Muncy homered and drove in four runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Mookie Betts hit 26 home runs to lead the Dodgers this season. Muncy went 4-for-5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-round drive through right field in the fourth inning.
Betts opened the game with a home run as part of a five-run first-inning run.
Andrew Heaney allowed two runs and struck out three in three innings. Relievers Caleb Ferguson, Chris Martin, Phil Bickford (2-1) and Reyes Moronta limited Kansas City to one run.
The Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak is the third-longest streak in the majors this season. The last time Los Angeles had 12 wins was in 1976.
Six Dodgers homered, including Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Gavin Lux.
Brad Keller (6-13) allowed eight runs in three nightmare innings.
For the Dodgers, the Dominican Hanser Alberto 2-0.
For the Royals, the Venezuelan Salvador Pérez 4-1.