Do you look up? | North Chaco

Directed and written by Adam McKay, it poses with sarcasm and a lot of pulse the story of a planetary catastrophe foretold: a large comet is heading directly towards Earth, and two scientists discover that circumstance.

When they manage to report the fact to the president of the United States, the reaction is not what they expected. Nor does what they thought happen when they reach the big media. Not even when the matter spreads on social networks. The ad, which was supposed to be terrifying, becomes a quarry of memes.

The government seeks at all times to de-dramatize the situation. “Do you know how many doomsday meetings we’ve had?” the president (Streep’s character) replies to Dr. Randall Mindy (Di Caprio) when he warns her about the seriousness of what is looming over the world. And everything gets more complicated when a technological guru and mega-millionaire discovers that the comet contains minerals that represent immeasurable economic wealth.

Between doubts, manipulation and the desire to believe that nothing bad will happen, society continues with its routines. The possibility that everything ends coexists peacefully with the infinitely lighter concerns of everyday life (there are no spoilers here: the fundamental plot of the film is everything that develops on these axes and their outcome).

Argentina

McKay’s film carries with it all the metaphors one wants to see in it. The Argentina of the present fits with amazing fluidity in the most automatic of all. There is, why deny it, a feeling of imminent cataclysm that is little talked about or with euphemistic allusions. In some cases it is the attempt to deny the risk; in others it is an understandable –and perhaps valuable- act of responsibility so as not to stir up collective anguish.

What is not perceived, neither in one nor in the other, is that meanwhile behind the screens the entire political and institutional structure of the country is available to find ways to prevent the worst from happening.

In the case of the national government, the arrival of Sergio Massa in Alberto Fernández’s cabinet, after an agreement with Cristina Kirchner, seemed like a move aimed precisely at taking on the fire and setting up an operation to suffocate it before the flames get out of control. . But the new economy minister has so far generated no more than a few isolated measures, certain inconsistencies and many questions. It’s true: Massa was sworn in just eleven days ago, but it was already known that the harshness of the crisis was not going to leave room for long waits.

On the other hand, the well-known announcements do not appear as part of a comprehensive economic plan, formulated as for a profound change in course. Neither are the political gestures of other times, when faced with a general anxiety, officials and legislators took measures to cut their own expenses. Reductions in profits were announced on those occasions; snips in telephone expenses, travel, per diem, fuel and snacks; suppression to the maximum of superfluous expenses. Budget cuts that do not represent significant improvements in public finances, but that at least show empathy with the suffering of the common citizen. The one who, because he is not part of the State, does not know if the following month he will have his job and his salary, or if he will be able to maintain his business with the blinds up.

two realities

The opposition also does not give the impression of being focused on what is important. On the contrary, recent days have shown in the national order a renewed enthusiasm for internism and zeal in personal positions towards 2023.

It is true that the bid for office is an unavoidable part of democratic life, sustained largely by the vitality of political parties, but the feeling is that in the midst of a monumental crisis, personal and sectoral aspirations are not side of the national drama of poverty, inflation and backwardness, if not far ahead. If among those who govern and among those who aspire to replace them what most reveals are the places in which each of them will fall unemployed next year, who takes care of what is urgent for the citizens?

One wonders, sometimes, if seeing it this way is not just drama. The comet exists, but will it be as big as they say? Will it hit us or will it just pass by? And if it hits, will it be that bad? If those who have to deal with the threat take it with such little anxiety and even give us good news, is the problem really extreme?

The Indec has just told us that July’s inflation was the highest monthly rate in the last twenty years and that the year-on-year price variation has already broken the 70% barrier; UNICEF reported almost at the same time that there are a million children in the country who, due to their parents’ lack of resources, skip at least one meal a day; and it is announced as a great thing that retirees who earn the minimum salary will receive 50,353 pesos, less than half the cost of a basic family basket. Is the comet far or near?

On the side of optimism, the government mentions other indicators, such as the fact that in the semester September/21 – February/22 the generation of private employment was the highest since 2011; or that the economy continues to grow, as highlighted by Alberto Fernández during his visit to Villa Angela. Important things are happening right here: it has just been announced that in November the works for the bypasses of the second Chaco-Corrientes bridge will be put out to tender.

However, the very availability of Cristina for the arrival of Massa to the government, her implicit approval for the tariff adjustment that is coming and her consenting silence in the face of the prospects of an adjustment in spending that until recently was a dirty word in the K nucleus, they are not casual concessions.

Now that what is fermenting on a social level is feared, reality left no room for more than what is reasonable. Only now, with decades of making believe that a country can function just by issuing currency and borrowing in order to sustain uncontrolled public spending, what is reasonable is also inescapably painful. And, consequently, it is also completely inconvenient in electoral terms. It is the great dilemma of the ruling party.

Something similar will happen to Together for Change when the campaign must decide whether it will magically promise to turn Argentina into Disneyland, as the Front for All promised in 2019, or whether it will base its campaign on the truth. And we, the voters, what will we do? Will we look up or to the sides?

Omar Zenoff, a man from another time

In the past week, the news of the death of Omar “Necho” Zenoff saddened all of us who make NORTE. But above all, his departure is a huge loss for the community of Las Breñas, which he loved so much, and for the entire Chaco for his contribution to the knowledge of what is ours.

Omar Héctor Zenoff was a great collaborator with NORTE through the agency he was in charge of in Las Breñas.

Zenoff was, without a doubt, a man from another time. From the times when work and honesty were not debatable issues, from the years when understanding life as a service was an act of moral elevation and not an annoyance.

Intelligent, educated, disciplined, responsible, Zenoff earned the respect and affection of everyone, but mainly of those who knew him best, the litmus test that few overcome. Passionate about history – that of his family, that of his town – and his environment, his work as a deacon of the Catholic Church completed him. Assisting others, listening to the anguish of others, comforting the evicted, was also part of his walk.

We will always remember him, with his neat texts, his obsession with correctness and precision of details, the words of a teacher, his frank smile, his impeccable demeanor and words of encouragement always ready to be said.