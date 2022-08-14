Diego Cocca reveal anger after the tie in the Clásico

The Atlas Red and Black ended with a feeling of anger in their locker room after letting go of the victory in the Classic Tapatio before the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, a match that they had won by the slightest difference until 5 minutes before the final whistle, so their coach, Diego Cocca, accepted that it was frustrating to leave Akron Stadium with only 1 point.

At a press conference, Cocca lamented that his team had to row against the tide due to the expulsion of his winger, Luis Reyes, as this conditioned the process of the match for the Rojinegros.

“Everyone can interpret my face, but I say what I feel. My team competed very well and we left feeling sad for not winning. It is not easy to win on this court, the team is getting used to competing and winning”, commented Cocca.

“With the expulsions it is difficult to draw a good conclusion, but I have no doubt that my team competes, that they are all giving themselves to the maximum and that is the way to continue growing”, he added.

However, the Argentine recognized that the point achieved as a visitor has great value, since it is always difficult to play this type of match due to the intensity that both teams put in, although he reiterated that the refereeing work altered the plans of both teams.

“A difficult match, coming here is always difficult, we wanted to compete and the team competed very well. Understanding that it is very difficult if we have one less so soon. It is something that is happening to us. I value the team’s mentality of adapting, that they don’t make us a goal, being organized, ”he asserted.

Cocca pointed out that after the expulsion of Miguel Ponce, the match once again had the necessary conditions to develop an even match and it was there that his pupils dominated the match and went up on the scoreboard, an advantage that they could not maintain until the end, unfortunately for the Red and Black cause.

“Then they kick one of Chivas and he became equal to equal. We were able to score a goal. Chivas plays very well and had his chances. We competed, we took advantage, we wanted to endure the result, we couldn’t, I prefer the attitude, the desire, the little atmosphere of joy that there was today because we all wanted to win”, Cocca said.

The strategist of the Foxes justified the functioning of his team in this tournament start, remembering that they had very little time to do preseason, in addition to the fact that for the Classic they arrived with important absences in their starting lineup.

“We had 10 days of vacation and worked 10 days, for the second consecutive tournament. Julio Furch was 40 days without training, the captain is not there, the sub-captain is not there, Santamaría asked for the change, but they are not excuses “

Cocca closed by saying that he has full confidence in qualifying for the Playoffs, either directly or by Repechage, reiterating that they will fight in any instance to be contenders for the title.

“We are going through a lot of situations, expulsions, injuries, but we work hard to be all at our best. If we are all at our best, it doesn’t matter if we play a playoff because this team will surely win. I trust my squad”

