Did they come back? Jennifer Lopez celebrated Ben Affleck on his birthday – FMDOS

This weekend saw Jennifer Lopez Already Ben Affleck Board a private plane to New York. This in order to celebrate the actor’s 50th birthday.

And it is that this news took many by surprise, since last week, there was talk of a break in the relationship of the newlyweds.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate together

The newlyweds did not travel alone, according to photos leaked by various media outlets. They are accompanied by their five children, Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, Emme and Max.

With these records, of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrating their birthday, it is clear that the couple is still together and more in love than ever.

Read: “Stay strong”: Jennifer Lopez shared an emotional message of support for Britney Spears

For his part, for this trip from California, JLo once again showed her style when dressing, She wore a pair of high-top sneakers, jeans in her favorite high-waisted cut, a white shirt, and her large Gucci bag. In addition to some aviator glasses and her loose hair.

While, Ben Affleck opted for his classic casual style Composed of black jeans, tennis shoes, a white t-shirt and a black jacket.

Once they landed in New York, a video of Ben Affleck with his daughter Seraphina and Emme Muñiz, around the hotel where they are staying, was leaked on Instagram.

They celebrate a month of marriage

Let’s remember that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” on July 16 at an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Via her official On The JLo page, the “Marry Me” star shared the news with her millions of followers, describing the moment as one of the most beautiful of her life.

After 20 years, the Bennifers’ wedding was possibleafter in 2004 due to media harassment and immaturity, the celebrity couple canceled their engagement and made their life with other couples.

Lee: Total cuteness! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s dream honeymoon in Paris



