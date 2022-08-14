debuts the director’s suit in “30 nights with my ex”

The actor and producer Adrián Suar, who on Thursday premiered “30 nights with my ex”, his first film as a director, He assured that for him “it is already the glory that people leave the cinema and chat” about his work. The film takes on the challenge of carrying out a comedy whose protagonist is a patient with a mental illness, played by Pilar Gamboa.

“I’ve been thinking about directing for a long time and I felt that this was the ideal story to start with,” said Suar. “30 nights with my ex”, written by Pablo Solarz and produced by Patagonik, is centered on El Turbo (Suar), owner of a finance company, with no time for anything other than business, who must take charge of La Loba’s discharge (Gamboa), his ex-wife that after a long stay in a psychiatric clinic, she will spend 30 days with him and the daughter they have in common (Rocío Hernández) at home, before facing full reintegration into society.

“Ideologically, I don’t believe in that some issues can’t be addressed in comedy,” clarifies the brand-new director.who confesses with unusual humility, “I don’t feel that the cinema I make remains in my memory for life, for me it is already the glory that people leave the cinema and talk about the film”.

Q – What was the reason for putting yourself behind the camera for the first time with a film that also faces the challenge of being a dramatic comedy that has mental illness as its axis?

R- I’ve been thinking about directing for a while and when we started talking with Pablo (Solarz), the author of the script, I felt that this was the ideal story to start with.

We made the decision to tell a film that goes through the theme of mental health, with a woman who suffers from this but is coming out, with a pathology that, among other things, has schizo-affective problems and hypersexuality, with the challenge of trying to make a film that is not dark. Because there is humor, the license of comedy, although later, as the film progresses, there is the illness and all the problems that we had pending between the character of Pilar (Gamboa) and mine, that is, La Loba with El Turbo, the drama of the relationship, an aspect that we address with a lot of professional advice.





Q – Do you think you can play any topic from comedy?

R- Ideologically I don’t believe that some issues can’t be addressed in comedy, from the genre many things have been told, as an example is Chaplin, who approached Hitler. There is also black humor, the issue is whether it is well done or not.

I hope that the film serves to help someone who is going through a bad time, I do not feel that the cinema that I make remains in my memory for life, for me it is already the glory that people leave the cinema and talk about the movie.

Q – Would you like your films to be considered in other areas, such as film festivals, in addition to massive coverage?

R- No, I think I should do other types of movies. I don’t think that festivals legitimize my artistic condition, although of course I would like a film of mine to go there, I would love to live that experience. I think this film is a film that could be in some kind of festival, it’s similar to others of mine but different, it’s one of my good films.

Q – The film talks about ties but detaches itself from romantic love.

R- In the couple’s bond there are still many possibilities to count on love. It was a decision that I knew would be the right one, because I didn’t want to, I didn’t imagine a happy ending. Bah, the film has a happy ending but not the classic one, it seemed to me that this was the most logical thing to do and it would have more originality.

Q – What are the filmmakers that you have as references in your first experience as a director?

R- Those who marked my career and that I saw as a director were Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen, David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, directors who marked a cinema that was very different from what the rest did.

Q – How is “30 nights with my ex” different from the rest of your films as the lead?

R- It has a tone similar to romantic comedies or, if you will, a comedy of tangles, but unlike, for example, “Corazón loco”, “Dos plus two” or “Me married a boludo”, I think that by touching on the subject of mental health, although it is comedy it also has the other thing that is the depth of the bonds.

Q – Why did you choose Pilar Gamboa to accompany you?

R- When I was thinking about who was going to play La Loba, they approached me with Pilar’s name, which I already knew, and there I said to myself, “yes, totally, it’s her”.

I knew that I could bring his character to fruition and I was not wrong because he breaks it. And they are all very well, when the cast was finished, I knew we were going to make a great comedy because I know them.

Q – With the pandemic, the phenomenon of platforms was strengthened and Argentine cinema in theaters is unable to attract a significant number of audiences. Are you worried about this scenario in the face of the film’s theatrical release, did you evaluate whether the film goes to streaming?

R- I thought about it, but the people at Disney convinced me to release it in theaters. Due to this panorama that you describe, the platforms are a shelter but at the same time it is also a place of massiveness.

Now, when I sat down and watched the finished film on a giant screen, I heard the sound… the cinema is there, in the cinema.

Apostilles of television and more

With a long career as an actor but also as a producer at the head of Pol-ka and as artistic director of eltrece, Adrián Suar is also heading at this time, together with Diego Peretti, “Imnaduros”, the theatrical comedy that is presented at the El Nacional Theaterand that has sold out functions since the premiere last January.

Directed by Mauricio Dayub, the comedy deals with the story of two very different friends: Alfi is a publicist, separated and with a son he barely sees, who shuns any emotional commitment, with the exception of Alexa, his smart home. Fideo, on the other hand, is a very conservative psychiatrist, married more than 25 years ago to his first girlfriend, from whom he has just separated.

During the interview, in addition to talking about “30 nights with my ex”, Suar gave some definitions about television and key figures such as Marcelo Tinelli and Mirtha Legrand.

Tinelli: “I see it well, I really like the format of “Sing with me now”, it is different from what I had been doing. Marcelo is trying to find between what is the format and his style, he is going to find the right tone”.

“He understands television, he is a television man. With 10 or 12 points it is a program for the whole year, if it is less we will sit down and talk as we always do, with honesty. My job is to try to improve the programs.”

“They have been saying for 20 years our relationship is worn out. When I didn’t perform, what happens on all channels happened, I made the decisions that I have to make as a programmer and it ended at half past eleven at night.

Mirta: “We always talk about Mirtha and Juana (Viale), about both of them. They will be back in September.”

Open television: “Open television is never going to die, everything that happens loudly on TV is replicated on networks, everyone feeds on TV”

streaming: “The platforms came to help, to push, they are a source of work for many production companies that, perhaps, did not have space on open television because there is not enough money for fiction. We have to try to do the best job and take care of them so they don’t leave and continue betting”.

By Hugo F. Sánchez (Télam).-



