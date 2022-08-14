Deadwater Fell review

The reviews of David Perez “Davicine”:

The Fire (Deadwater Fell)

When what seems like a perfect, happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they lived in is torn apart by doubt and suspicion, as those closest to the family begin to question everything they knew. What did they think they knew about their friends? The Fire (Deadwater Fell) is a four-part miniseries written and created by daisy coulam (humans, Grantchester) which follows the story of two families in the fictional town of Kirkdarroch following a grisly crime. While exploring the anatomy of a horrific crime, the series is set as a forensic dissection of two relationships, Kate and Tom’s and Jess and Steve’s.

Directed by lynsey miller (The Boy with the Topknot, Doing Money) with Emma Kingsman-Lloyd (humans, Grantchester) Y Karen Wilson (Utopia, The Tunnel), David Tennant Y daisy coulam as executive producers The fire is starring David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Maureen Beattie, Stuart Bowman, Laurie Brett, Gordon Brown, Grace Calder, Lewis Gribben, Seline Hizli, Lorn Macdonald, Anna Madeley, Lisa McGrillis Y Phil McKee. The series can be seen at Disney+.

Not everything is as idyllic as it seems

David Tennant (broadchurch, Doctor Who, good omens), winner of several BAFTAs and NTAs, plays Tom Kendrick, the town doctor, a much loved, admired and trusted member of his community. He is the father of three girls and a loving husband. His marriage to Kate, played by Anna Madeley (patrick melrose, The Crown, Utopia), it seems perfect to everyone. Kate is a beloved village teacher who works at the elementary school alongside her best friend and confidant, Jess Milner. Jesus, played by Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Vera), had always had trouble settling down and settling down, until she met Steve six years ago and moved to Kirkdarroch to live with him. She helps him take care of her two children, from a previous marriage, whose custody she shares with her ex-partner.

Steve, played by Matthew McNulty (Versailles, Terror), was born and raised in Kirkdarroch. Although he is a policeman, he has not previously had to deal with many crimes in the quiet town. Their happy life together is only jeopardized by their struggle to have a child together… On one night, all illusions of happiness and joy are shattered when the entire town flocks to Kate and Tom’s home in the woods, attracted by the flash of the flames and the smell of smoke. In the confusion, Kate and her three daughters are found dead, and Tom, who is still alive, is taken to hospital. It is soon shown, however, that Kate and her daughters did not die in the fire, and the town realizes that something horrible has happened. As the fingers of suspicion point first at Tom and then at others as more details become known, Jess becomes desperate to understand what could have caused such a tragedy and what secrets lie behind the terrible event…

A mystery surrounded by lies and secrets

The fire is a four-part drama about a horrible domestic crime that, although fictional, is shown with such intensity that it seems very realistic and it is difficult to stop watching one episode after another, playing in its favor being so short, and avoiding at all times unnecessary plots that divert attention from what is really important, all for the sake of the tension of the central story.

As with most mysteries (real or fictional), people are reluctant to tell the truth if it might make them look bad or simply implicate them in some way, and the characters in The fire they are not an exception, having multiple secrets that come to light and that complicate the case, such as jealousy, lies, abuse or manipulation.

Thanks to the flashbacks we are gradually unraveling the mystery, and while the past makes its way we are finding out what really happened, but what perhaps can be blamed on the series is that it plays too much with the viewers. You can tell that they want to manipulate us instead of presenting us with a convincing case and then solving it, but certainly the staging and the magnificent actor who is at the forefront of the series keeps our interest even when it seems to lose some steam.

Tennant as synonymous with quality

It is not the first time that I have said in one of my reviews that David Tennant he’s always excellent in whatever role he plays, and he’s never typecast. It is about an actor who does not need to change his appearance or be a chameleon to appropriate the characters in which he is involved, and here he plays with an incredible ambiguity so that we do not really know what goes through his head until the series is advanced, showing himself as a charismatic man who could easily use his charm for malevolent ends in his private life.

Beside tennant we have cushjumbo, whom we associate The Good Fight Y The Good Wifeand she’s also excellent on this occasion conveying the spiral of pain and suspicion she gets into, being well accompanied by Matthew McNulty, having together a large part of the emotional load of the series.

The fire It is a highly recommended series for lovers of British mystery series, which works like clockwork, does not waste time at any time, and catches us thanks to the central mystery and how well it is shot, getting its great cast that we enjoy a gripping drama with a somber twist despite knowing he’s playing games with us.

List of episodes of ‘ The Fire (Deadwater Fell) ‘

The Serie The fire It is composed of 4 episodes of between 45-47 minutes each.

Episode 1

A fire tears apart a united community. Was it a tragic accident or something more sinister?

Episode 2

As the town begins to mourn, the police get closer to their main suspect.

Episode 3

With the new evidence, the case seems solved, but can anyone be trusted?

Episode 4

As the townspeople try to rebuild their homes, Jess makes her toughest decision yet. Will she be able to find the truth? And, even more important, can the truth set us free?

