Date and news of the new installment of the Joker

The sad smile of the clown played by Joaquín Phoenixnot only won over critics and viewers, but also the Academy recognized the excellent work of this actor and He was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor. The movie ‘Joker’, directed by Todd Phillips, was a box office success and placed the DC universe in a position of reference, lost on the big screen due to the few successes achieved with previous releases.

The dark tone, the social decadence, the depth of the character on a mental level and the extraordinary performance of Joaquin Phoenixgave another level to the character of the Joker, one of the most popular and best represented villains in the Batman universe. It was not the first time that this villain has taken shape on the big screen. Great performances like Jack Nicholson or Heath Ledger built a true legend around this character.

5 years for the Joker 2

It was not very clear that this second part of the Joker would see the light. After many bumps from Warner Bros. Pictures producing films related to the DC universe, which have been far behind in terms of critics and box office with its main rivals, Marvel, and the recent cancellation of his latest production, ‘Batgirl’, not all were with this second installment. However the small boost from the success of ‘The Batman’ and the confirmation of Joaquín Phoenix repainting the clown’s smile, have marked the work.

5 years right they will be the ones that will pass so that the second part of the Joker reaches the big screen, since the first did. The release date set by the producer is set for next October 4, 2024. Among the most promising novelties of this installment, is the introduction of another of the characters that has reached overwhelming popularity: Harley Queen.

Rumors and speculation

One of the rumors that more echo is having the new delivery of the Jokerit is about whether it would be possible that they finally made a musical. A news that has squeaked a lot for fans of the DC universe and who enjoyed the first installment. the most sober tone, that appealed to the socioeconomic environment of the character, which hinted at mental problems and exclusion, They don’t fit very well with a musical theme.

Nevertheless, the possibility that the famous singer Lady Gagawho has already made a few first steps in the cinema playing leading roles in films like ‘A Star Is Born’, or ‘The Gucci House’, it opens the door for there to be some musical elements in the film. Despite this, we hope that if these types of scenes are finally introduced in joker 2at least match the style, tone and theme proposed during the first installment, which was the one that triumphed.