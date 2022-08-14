Dani Carvajal’s Fortnite game with Staxx ended in the most unexpected way

In addition to being an excellent footballer and one of Real Madrid’s most important players, Dani Carvajal He is a great lover of video games. In several interviews that have been done to several of his teammates, most point to the white right back as the biggest ‘geek’ in video games and the one who is best at playing FIFA, where he crushes the rest of the players.

Apart from FIFA, He is a big fan of the popular Call Of Duty and Fornite games. In fact, a few years ago he was competing in this last game against a popular youtuber and gamer called sTaXxCraft, who has almost eight million subscribers on his Youtube accountwhere, mainly, he uploads this type of ‘gaming’ content.

Carvajal played Fornite with the famous youtuber sTaXx

The famous Youtuber uploaded a game to his official channel where you can see them playing together. Both got a second position after staying very close to achieving victory. People were able to see first-hand how good Carvajal is at video games, thanks to sTaXx. It turns out that the two had been playing this popular game together for a while. which has so many fans all over the world.

Carvajal showed that he is really good at Fornite

It’s amazing to see how well the five-time Champions League winner does with a controller in his hands. However, it must be said that he is much better at running down the flank at the Santiago Bernabéu. Even though they did a good job,They only got a second place in the standings, which is not bad considering the competition that there was.

At that time, the youtuber had been playing the shooter for several months and even doing a duo with names like Lolito or Whitzackalthough his union with Carvajal came in handy to reach a historic number of views on his channel. More than 2.3 million people watched the game between sTaxx and Dani Carvajalthe record for his channel, which, at that time, had ‘only’ five million subscribers.

Although sTaXx held the reins and finished over ten kills, the Real Madrid player (from his PS4) spent them quite well in the game and He showed why Fortnite is one of his favorite video games and he is so good at it.