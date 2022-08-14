Cult sci-fi movies and series you must have already seen

We present a short list of cult science fiction movies and series that you should know if you pride yourself on being a lover of the subject.

Beings from other worlds, spaceships, ultra-advanced technologies, extremely rare planets, dystopian societies, artificial intelligences. These are just some of the many themes that science fiction movies and series have given us in their long history. The sci fi is one of the genres that best reflects the psychosocial problems of humanity, that is why it is so rich in proposals and styles. We present a short list of movies and series cult science fiction that you should already know if you pride yourself on being a lover of the subject. Let’s go on this fascinating journey!

Cult sci-fi movies

metropolis (Fritz Lang, 1927)

This film features first dystopia in the history of the seventh art. While on the outside the city looks prosperous and modern, like the wealthy class, the working class that shaped it lives condemned to live underground.

While the working class prepares a rebellion, a female character predicts the arrival of a being that will contain the anger to establish peace. The film directed by Fritz Lang is one of the inevitable stories in the video library of every science fiction lover.

2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

Stanley Kubrick achieved in this production one of the most complex, philosophical and fascinating films of science fiction. For many it is the best movie of sci fi of all times. Practically, the film makes a journey through the history of human beings in a brilliant way: from the time when we were speechless beings and technological advances until the conquest of space. Visually it is also a treat that continues to delight the eye more than 50 years after its completion.

When fate reaches us (Richard Fleischer, 1973)

New York is a city where lack of food and destruction of natural resources they are a reality. In this context, the company Soylent is dedicated to creating synthetic foods of dubious origin to feed the thousands of mouths that populate the big city. But what secret does this company keep? The film of brutal realism is located exactly in the year 2022a detail that makes it even more chilling.

War of the Worlds (Steven Spielberg, 2005)

When talking about science fiction cinema, one of the essential names is that of steven spielbergcreator of wonders like ET the alien, Close Encounters of the Third Kind Y War of the Worldsadaptation of the novel by HG Wells.

The tape isn’t just a state-of-the-art special effects delight. Also the script is a superb example of drama and action in equal parts. Few films manage to excite and terrify at the same time like this miracle that is returned to again and again without boredom or annoyance.

Cult sci-fi series

star trek (1966)

Never before has the label of classic been as good as in this series that changed many lives. star trek today is a phenomenon pop culture and will continue to be for years to come. In addition to the canonical series, the universe of this product is expanded in books, comics, movies, etc.

Spaceships, intergalactic wars, extraterrestrial races and more are the elements that make up what may be the series of sci fi most beloved of all time.

The secret X files (1993)

“The truth is out there.” Never before in the history of television has a phrase been more cryptic, mysterious and disturbing than the previous one. The story starring two fbi Agents, woman and man of totally opposite personalities, made us fear UFOs, aliens and conspiracy theories. But she also made us fall in love with fantasy, mystery and the certainty that there is something beyond what we take for granted in our daily lives.

futurama (1999)

The story of this cartoon series, created by the same people who gave life to The Simpsonis a crazy thing: a pizza delivery guy named fry is cryogenized by accident and wakes up in the 31st century New York. That new world opens up to him like a fantasy in which he feels at ease. Fry will go on hilarious adventures alongside unique and quirky characters.

stranger things (2016)

The last great sensation of the programs more mainstream is this series that mixes with great skill the science fiction with horror. In a small town in Indiana we go to a plot where everything begins with the sudden disappearance of a child.

From this apparently banal fact, a narrative thread endowed with monsters is unleashed, timeless dimensionssecret experiments and a group of teenagers fighting evil. From now on, stranger things is one of the biggest pop culture products of recent years.

Like any list, there are many titles that were left out and you will surely be mentioning them in your head. If you want to know the widest list of cult science fiction movies and series, get the new Very Interesting special: The science fiction multiversewhich is available from monday august 15 at newsstands and convenience stores. It’s in a collection!

READ MORE IN VERY INTERESTING: