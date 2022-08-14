Cruz Azul vs Toluca LIVE today (1-2) | 08/14/2022

Toluca started the second half very well, they already had two dangerous plays that almost ended in a goal.

The second time begins.

The teams go to rest and the scoreboard is Cruz Azul 1-2 Toluca.

1 minute of compensation is added.

Goal for Toluca!

Toluca better in the last 5 minutes, has several serious attacks that have not been able to finish.

Goal for Toluca!

Cruz Azul goal!

Very even game, no team dominates the match and we are still waiting for the first dangerous move of the game.

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.

The last time these two teams met was on February 20, 2022 and on that occasion the game ended in a victory for Cruz Azul 4-1 at the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.

Today the eighth game of Apertura 2022 is played, Cruz Azul and Toluca have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 matches have ended in 4 wins for Cruz Azul and a win for Toluca.

We are just under an hour before the match between Cruz Azul vs. Toluca begins at the Azteca Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel and streaming Blim TV.

These were the eleven players who started last game:

Sebastián Jurado, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, José Joaquín Martínez, Carlos Rodríguez, Rafael Baca, Erik Lira, Iván Morales, Rodolfo Rotondi and Uriel Antuna.

Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Oscar Ortega, Brayan Angulo, Andres Mosquera, Fernando Navarro, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Carlos González, Jean Meneses and Leonardo Fernández.

midfielder Raphael Baca (#22) he is a fundamental piece of Cruz Azul’s offense scoring a goal in the game against Tigres UANL and we may see him scoring against Toluca. Another key player for the team is the forward Uriel Antuna (#7) who is the team’s biggest assister with 2 assists in 7 games played and is a fundamental piece to generate dangerous plays for Cruz Azul. Finally, Angel Romero (#9) plays in the midfield position, the 30-year-old player scored the goal in the match against Tigres UANL, it is a great opportunity for him to become the team’s top scorer after the departure of striker Santiago Giménez and we could see him score again on Sunday . The three players are considered key to Cruz Azul’s offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance if they are to win.