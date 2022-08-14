“Cristiano Ronaldo shocks, Manchester United plan to kick him out!”

MANCHESTER – IS chaos in Manchester United side . The double knockout with Brighton and Brentford in the first two of the Premier League (the second cashing in a very heavy 4-0) forced Ten Hag, already at the center of criticism, to revoke the rest day to make the team work in an extra session of work out. In addition there is the grain Ronaldo: apathetic in the field and with his head in the market, the situation could now take a decisive turn.

United thinks about the termination of Ronaldo’s contract

CR7 has already asked United for the sale to play the Champions League, but now the surprise move could be made by the English club: according to Sky Sports Uk, the Red Devils would be thinking about termination of the Portuguese contract, who still has one year with the option for another twelve months. Manchester did not like Cristiano’s behavior in this start of the season, and now he is under examination: either he changes his attitude or the goodbye hypothesis becomes more concrete.

Manchester United disaster with Brentford: knockout 4-0! Bad Ronaldo

Extra training with 14km of running

The management of Ronaldo is obviously also in the hands of Ten Hag, who in the meantime closes ranks and goes hard: he did not give the team a day off, making them sweat on the pitch. In England they write that in the extra session he wanted to run his for nearly 14 kilometers, because Brentford ran much more than Manchester on Saturday (109 km against 95), but the trainers and medical staff convinced him to postpone due to the risk of injuries. Total chaos.

Manchester United, disaster announced. Storm on the Glazers: “Club rotten”