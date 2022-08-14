Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Inter! Destination he likes: the background

Cristiano Ronaldo was proposed in Italy for what would have been a resounding comeback. Inter and AC Milan in the background, and the Portuguese desire to relaunch in the European arena. Below is the background revealed by Corriere dello Sport this morning on newsstands.

CLAMOROUS INDISCRIPTION – Cristiano Ronaldo in the past few weeks it has been an opportunity for Inter And Milan. In fact, between the end of June and the beginning of July, the Portuguese striker was proposed by Jorge Mendes because eager to return to play in UEFA Champions League. Milan, a popular destination for the football player also for the city where he would have lived, regardless of the colors he would have worn. The attempt, however, immediately vanished due to – obviously – his too high engagement. Twenty-four million that, having left Italy last August and not having kept the residence with us, it would not have come under the benefits of the Growth Decree. In short, it would take about forty-five million gross to pay his salary. Too many not only for Inter and Milan, but also for all the other European big names that have declined the offer. Teams of the caliber of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, PSG, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Now the number 7 evaluates the possibility of returning to play in his homeland, at Sporting Lisbon.

Source: Corriere dello Sport – Andrea Ramazzotti