controversy over his travels on his private plane

Having a heritage of 900 million euros is to live in luxury and without skimping on expenses… Mansions, private planes, unattainable jewels, multi-million dollar whims… Everything is little for Kylie Jenner, but what her fans do not forgive her is that some of these extravagances affect the Planet. We tell you the latest controversy!

3-minute plane rides

The little one of the Kardashian sisters has received criticism on the networks for her habit of using her private “jet”, the “Kylie Air”, for very short journeys, lasting only three minutes.

In addition, users were outraged when Kylie Jenner published this post on her Instagram account, in which she comes out hugging her partner after getting off her private plane and writes: “Do you want to take mine or yours?”

The criticisms and the memes did not wait:

So Kylie Jenner can decide between which private jet to use but I have to take a shower in less than 5 minutes so that the planet doesn’t collapse? oh yeah, well – Camila Panamanian (@camilapanameno_) July 19, 2022 “>

Everything was discovered when a user discovered in an application that reviews the flights that cross the airspace of each country that Kim Kardashian’s younger sister used her plane to travel between two areas of California that are separated by about 60 kilometers by highway.

Internet users reproach him for this surprising habit that pollutes the planet unnecessarily and contributes to climate change.