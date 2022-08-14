Chris Hemsworth explains why his younger self would be disappointed

Can you imagine a tall, blond, long-haired Bruce Wayne? Although the mask and the suit could hide these features quite a bit, the truth is that thinking about Chris Hemsworth like Batman is kind of crazy.

But apparently when Chris he was just a kid, anything was possible. The actor, who recently turned 39, posted a photo on his personal Instagram account in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt from the dc superhero. Taking advantage of his recent movie Thor: Love and Thunderjoked about it and commented: “my younger version would be disappointed in the choice of my superheroes”, referring to the fact that he currently embodies one of the most famous Marvel heroes.

The image of a child that Chris Hemsworth shared on his Instagram account.

Quite far was the current Hemsworth to participate in any dc moviesince he has been playing Thor for 11 years, having participated in all the movies as this character, in a stage where the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the absolute leader in terms of Superheros at the cinema.

Thor: Love and ThunderIt was directed by Taika Waititi and had the participation of the actor’s children, India, Tristán and Sasha, was released more than a month ago and has been an absolute success.

For his birthday, his wife, the Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, also dedicated a series of photographs to him (in which he is seen playing with his children, with a parrot on his head and kissing his wife) with a tender message. Remember that Pataky also participates in the film with a cameo.

To close, the Australian also shared a video in which he is seen blowing some candles on a cake that his children prepared for him, which consisted of leftover ice cream placed on a plate. He must have thought that the intention is what he counts.

