Chris Hemsworth explains why his younger self would be disappointed

Can you imagine a tall, blond, long-haired Bruce Wayne? Although the mask and the suit could hide these features quite a bit, the truth is that thinking about Chris Hemsworth like Batman is kind of crazy.

But apparently when Chris he was just a kid, anything was possible. The actor, who recently turned 39, posted a photo on his personal Instagram account in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt from the dc superhero. Taking advantage of his recent movie Thor: Love and Thunderjoked about it and commented: “my younger version would be disappointed in the choice of my superheroes”, referring to the fact that he currently embodies one of the most famous Marvel heroes.

