Jennette McCurdy and other child stars who decided to quit acting after making it big.

Throughout history there have been various screen stars who began their careers as children and although they reached stardom decided to quit acting.

Jennette mccurdy

Jennette McCurdy went viral this week after the publication of her book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” where he reveals the hell he lived through being a child star.

Jennette McCurdy was one of the most famous and acclaimed youth actresses during her time at Nickelodeon when she starred in the series “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat”.

The actress revealed that she experienced her worst moment during her participation in Nickelodeon due to the pressure that her mother exerted, so she ended up with problems of anxiety, self-loathing, shame, serious eating disorders, addictions and unhealthy relationships.

Jennette mccurdy decided to retire from acting and said he would never come back.

Amanda Bynes

The actress began her career at the age of 10 on the show “All That”, her popularity soared that she even had her own show called “The Amanda Show” on Nickelodeon.

Amanda Bynes was a child and adolescent star with participation in several films, however, at the age of 24, she announced her retirement, saying that “Being an actress is not as fun as it seems.”

Amanda Bynes was involved in scandals for driving while intoxicated, drug abuse and mental health problems.

Danny Lloyd, the boy from “The Shining”

The movie “The Shining” is one of the great classics of horror movies, Danny Lloyd acted in it as the son of the family commanded by Jack Nicholson.

Danny Lloyd’s performance in Stanley Kubrick’s film He managed to make the little one become a star.

Danny Lloyd only worked on two other projects before retire from the industry at the age of nine.

After giving up acting, the boy grew up and became a professor of biologye a Kentucky school.

Mara Wilson, the girl from “Matilda”

Mara Wilson was an actress who marked an entire generation for her role as Matilda in the film of the same name.

The little actress also had roles in “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Forever Dad”, although she had a promising career, she suddenly gave up acting and chose to dedicate himself to school and then to a career as a writer.

Ariana Richards from “Jurassic Park”

Ariana Richards had various roles in Hollywood since she was very young, His most remembered performance was when he gave life to one of the granddaughters of the creator of the dinosaur theme park.

Although the actress already enjoyed fame and renown, Ariana Richards quit acting and dedicated herself to school, graduating from Skidmore College and as an adult focused on a career within art, she now runs her own gallery.

Allison Lozz

Allisson Lozz was an American actress and singer. who achieved great recognition for his participation in various Mexican soap operas.

At the age of 13, she was part of “Rebelde” in the character of Bianca Delight, her success was such that she came to star in the telenovela “To the devil with the handsome”.

Despite the fact that she had already consolidated her career and was emerging as one of the most beloved soap opera protagonists, Allisson Lozz decided to retire after converting to the Jehovah’s Witness religion.