Chelsea and Tottenham coaches staged a strong clash

Anthony Conte Y Thomas Tuchel they were sent off after a clash following the final whistle of a spirited 2–2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham with an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time for the Los Angeles striker Spurs Harry Kane on Sunday.

As they shook hands in the field, Tuchel seemed not to let go and hinted that Count I would look him in the eye. Pushing and shoving occurred, as did the two coaches in the technical area during the match in Stamford Bridge. Then they were shown red cards.

Count celebrated the first goal of the equalizer Tottenhamof Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the 68th minute, with a blow to the chest from Tuchelcausing a melee between the two coaching staffs.

Then after that Reece James put back to Chelsea up front at 77, Tuchel he sprinted past Conte down the touchline, clenching his fist in sheer delight.

the goal of kane came in the sixth of seven added minutes, the striker glancing in a header that took a touch off James’s thigh before going into the net.

kalidou koulibaly had put Chelsea ahead in the 19th minute by receiving a deep corner from Marc Cucurella with an impressive volley that flew high into the net for his first goal since arriving in the offseason from Naples.

Tottenhamwhich only came to life after the introduction of Richarlisonended a five-match losing streak against Chelsea in all competitions, but was stuck with just one win in Stamford Bridge since the start of premier league in 1992.

