CFE launches its own internet telephony service in Mexico

“CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para todos” launched its own virtual mobile operator and is offering mobile phone services “without forced plans”, with “4.5G technology” and even “national coverage”, according to its official site.

The state company entered under the model of Virtual Mobile Operators, an industry that generated 4.2 billion pesos in 2021 and has 8 million users, according to the CIU consultancy.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has decided to expand its market by launching its own mobile phone service that will not have forced plans and will have 4.G technology, in addition to national coverage.

CFE informed that it will have a recharge modality to have packages available that vary with a validity of up to 30 days and with a cost of 30 to 300 pesos, in addition to offering the option of a semi-annual and annual package; and the costs will range from 400 pesos to 2,100 pesos with up to 40 GB. According to what the Commission announced on its official website, “CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos” works with the Altán network, but its concession title does not allow it to operate where other operators already exist.

The importance of the internet today

The Internet is, without a doubt, one of our main work and interaction tools. Nowadays, through the web, practically everything can be done: work, watch television, order food, listen to music, talk with friends, among many other things.

Once the pandemic hit, the need for a better internet service arose, since, as we know, schools, jobs and all our social interactions had to move to digital life.

Now, according to the Digital 2021 study, cited by StatisticalInternet users spend around six hours and 54 minutes connected to our social networks. Whether through a computer, a smartphone or any other device, the reality is that, as reported by said study, we spend more time online.

And it is that, The pandemic crisis caused by Covid-19 brought with it multiple challenges for the industry, which is why, in the immediate future, where the so-called “new normality” will mean a new path for companies, visibility will be of the utmost importance to promote any initiative.

In this context, the company CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE-TEIT) will compete in the cell phone market with packages ranging from 30 pesos to 2,100 pesos.

The company has 12 prepaid packages in individual, semi-annual and annual modalities, with gigabytes to surf the internet, minutes for calls and SMS messages.

Packages:

30 pesos – 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS valid for three days. No hot spot.

45 pesos – 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS valid for three days. With hotspot.

100 pesos – 20 GB, 1,000 minutes and 500 SMS valid for 15 days. No hot spot.

150 pesos – 8 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS valid for 30 days. With hotspot.

200 pesos – 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS valid for 30 days. No hot spot.

300 pesos – 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS valid for 30 days. With hotspot.

Virtual Mobile Operators are the fastest growing industry in the cellular telephony sector. They currently have 8 million users and in the first quarter of this year they reached revenues of 1,632 million pesos.

